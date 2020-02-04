Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 February 4 episode live updates: Host Salman Khan on Monday evicted Vishal Aditya Singh from Bigg Boss 13. Singh was nominated alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 11:28:55 am
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

As the show is nearing its end, every day brings with it a new twist or challenge for the housemates. Last night, the show was graced by the actors of the upcoming Mohit Suri directorial Malang. Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were seen having a blast on the show.

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, who have previously collaborated on multiple films including Biwi No 1 and No Entry, were seen indulging in a fun game hosted by Bollywood star Disha Patani. Whereas Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur were asked to promote their movie whilst doing push-ups.

Not only the Malang stars, but Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz Gill also provided entertainment on the show. Later, Salman asked Sidharth Shukla about the woman of his dreams. Sidharth replied that he wants the kind of partner Salman wants.

    11:28 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    'Shehnaaz Gill is manipulating a gem like Sidharth Shukla'

    @SegyBB13 tweeted, "We can see how much @sidharth_shukla loves Sana as a friend. He has invested so much emotions in Sana, but unfortunately, Sana is manipulating a gem like #SidharthShukla just for the game. SANA KO DIL SE NIBHANA CHAHIYE THA."

    11:15 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Rashami Desai clarifies the status of her relationship

    Journalists will ask Rashami Desai about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. The actor will clarify she is putting an end to it.

    The contestants who are still fighting for the coveted Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs every Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. On weekends, it airs at 9 pm.

