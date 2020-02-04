Bigg Boss 13 February 4 episode LIVE UPDATES

As the show is nearing its end, every day brings with it a new twist or challenge for the housemates. Last night, the show was graced by the actors of the upcoming Mohit Suri directorial Malang. Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were seen having a blast on the show.
Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, who have previously collaborated on multiple films including Biwi No 1 and No Entry, were seen indulging in a fun game hosted by Bollywood star Disha Patani. Whereas Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur were asked to promote their movie whilst doing push-ups.
Not only the Malang stars, but Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz Gill also provided entertainment on the show. Later, Salman asked Sidharth Shukla about the woman of his dreams. Sidharth replied that he wants the kind of partner Salman wants.
Highlights
@SegyBB13 tweeted, "We can see how much @sidharth_shukla loves Sana as a friend. He has invested so much emotions in Sana, but unfortunately, Sana is manipulating a gem like #SidharthShukla just for the game. SANA KO DIL SE NIBHANA CHAHIYE THA."
Journalists will ask Rashami Desai about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. The actor will clarify she is putting an end to it.