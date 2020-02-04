Bigg Boss 13 February 4 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

As the show is nearing its end, every day brings with it a new twist or challenge for the housemates. Last night, the show was graced by the actors of the upcoming Mohit Suri directorial Malang. Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were seen having a blast on the show.

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, who have previously collaborated on multiple films including Biwi No 1 and No Entry, were seen indulging in a fun game hosted by Bollywood star Disha Patani. Whereas Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur were asked to promote their movie whilst doing push-ups.

Not only the Malang stars, but Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz Gill also provided entertainment on the show. Later, Salman asked Sidharth Shukla about the woman of his dreams. Sidharth replied that he wants the kind of partner Salman wants.