Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 February 3 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 3 episode live updates: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are nominated for eviction.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2020 12:36:32 pm
Bigg Boss 13 February 03 episode LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan will continue his Weekend Ka Vaar in Monday’s episode. The actor, who appeared on Sunday’s episode, gave a reality check to the contestants. Salman asked Asim Riaz why he was after Himanshi Khurana to confess her love for him. Khurana had earlier stated that she wants to talk about her relationship with Riaz after the game gets over.

In a video clip shown by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana was seen talking about Arhaan Khan and how he was crying in front of her. She had the conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, which irked Rashami Desai as she was supposed to be the only one to know about what happened to Arhaan.

Salman Khan also spoke to Shehnaaz Gill about Sidharth Shukla. Gill revealed that she expects Shukla to respond to her emotions and be loyal to her.

Hina Khan also walked into the house to promote her film Hacked. She asked the housemates to tag contestants as the King, the Queen, the Joker, and so on. Sidharth and Shehnaaz won the tags of King and Queen, respectively.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    12:36 (IST)03 Feb 2020
    12:36 (IST)03 Feb 2020

    As of now, Sidharth, Vishal and Shehnaaz are in the bottom three and stand a risk of getting eliminated from the show.

    The last contestant to get eliminated was Shefali Jariwala. After elimination, she spoke to indianexpress.com and said, "My journey in Bigg Boss 13 was wonderful. It was stressful but definitely very beautiful. I never knew I was so patient, so I have emerged out as a better version of myself. I am happy that I managed to make my mark and people are upset about my eviction. It was a wonderful experience and I really got to know more about myself. Through the highs and lows, I did manage to win hearts, and that was my ultimate motive."

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd