Bigg Boss 13 February 3 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan will continue his Weekend Ka Vaar in Monday’s episode. The actor, who appeared on Sunday’s episode, gave a reality check to the contestants. Salman asked Asim Riaz why he was after Himanshi Khurana to confess her love for him. Khurana had earlier stated that she wants to talk about her relationship with Riaz after the game gets over.

In a video clip shown by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana was seen talking about Arhaan Khan and how he was crying in front of her. She had the conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, which irked Rashami Desai as she was supposed to be the only one to know about what happened to Arhaan.

Salman Khan also spoke to Shehnaaz Gill about Sidharth Shukla. Gill revealed that she expects Shukla to respond to her emotions and be loyal to her.

Hina Khan also walked into the house to promote her film Hacked. She asked the housemates to tag contestants as the King, the Queen, the Joker, and so on. Sidharth and Shehnaaz won the tags of King and Queen, respectively.