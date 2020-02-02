Bigg Boss 13 February 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan to slam Himanshi Khurana for talking about the outside world. Bigg Boss 13 February 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan to slam Himanshi Khurana for talking about the outside world.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an interesting week. With Kashmera Shah, Kunal Singh, Shehbaaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana and Akash entering the show to support Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma; dynamics in the house underwent drastic changes.

Shukla continued to taunt Rashami Desai but his bond with Shehnaaz underwent a change. Asim proposed Himanshi and asked for her hand in marriage the very day she entered the house. However, Himanshi remained calm and kept justifying that she needs to clear facts before she takes a decision with respect to Asim. During the week, Himanshi was also caught talking about her ex-fiance and his parents.

Captaincy task saw guests of the house fighting with each other to make their connection to win the captaincy and a chance to secure their place in finale week.

As of now, only Sidharth, Vishal and Shehnaaz are in the bottom three and stand a risk of getting eliminated from the show.