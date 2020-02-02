Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Budget 2020
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 February 2 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan will evict one contestant out of Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla on the show tonight.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2020 1:54:02 pm
bigg boss 13 salman khan weekend ka vaar Bigg Boss 13 February 2 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan to slam Himanshi Khurana for talking about the outside world.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an interesting week. With Kashmera Shah, Kunal Singh, Shehbaaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana and Akash entering the show to support Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma; dynamics in the house underwent drastic changes.

Shukla continued to taunt Rashami Desai but his bond with Shehnaaz underwent a change. Asim proposed Himanshi  and asked for her hand in marriage the very day she entered the house. However, Himanshi remained calm and kept justifying that she needs to clear facts before she takes a decision with respect to Asim. During the week, Himanshi was also caught talking about her ex-fiance and his parents.

Captaincy task saw guests of the house fighting with each other to make their connection to win the captaincy and a chance to secure their place in finale week.

As of now, only Sidharth, Vishal and Shehnaaz are in the bottom three and stand a risk of getting eliminated from the show.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here:

Highlights

    13:54 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Rashami breaks silence on Arhaan

    Rashami confesses she had no idea about Arhaan's marriage and kid.

    The last contestant to get eliminated was Shefali Jariwala. After elimination, she spoke to indianexpress.com and said, "My journey in Bigg Boss 13 was wonderful. It was stressful but definitely very beautiful. I never knew I was so patient, so I have emerged out as a better version of myself. I am happy that I managed to make my mark and people are upset about my eviction. It was a wonderful experience and I really got to know more about myself. Through the highs and lows, I did manage to win hearts, and that was my ultimate motive."

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm. Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd