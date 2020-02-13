Bigg Boss 13 February 13 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on February 15. The contestants who are still competing for the trophy include Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Sidharth, Rashami and Asim are being seen as front-runners of the game. In the last few months, they have managed to stay visible in the house, which is quite a feat in the reality show.

Unlike the previous three seasons, the makers did not rope in any commoners this year and only hosted celebrity contestants. One month into Bigg Boss 13, the makers hosted a mini-finale and eliminated a few contestants. Since then, the show has managed to slowly climb up the TRP chart.