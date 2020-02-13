Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 February 13 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 13 episode: The contestants who are still competing for the trophy include Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: February 13, 2020 2:41:11 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on February 15. The contestants who are still competing for the trophy include Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Sidharth, Rashami and Asim are being seen as front-runners of the game. In the last few months, they have managed to stay visible in the house, which is quite a feat in the reality show.

Unlike the previous three seasons, the makers did not rope in any commoners this year and only hosted celebrity contestants. One month into Bigg Boss 13, the makers hosted a mini-finale and eliminated a few contestants. Since then, the show has managed to slowly climb up the TRP chart.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    14:41 (IST)13 Feb 2020
    Shehnaaz Gill's brother is so much fun: Dolly Bindra

    “Watched previous missed episodes #shehnaazgill brother Shabazz just love him he is so much fun @BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” she tweeted. 

    14:20 (IST)13 Feb 2020
    Vicky Kaushal in the house!

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd