Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode live updates: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2020 9:43:18 am
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is almost here, and this seemingly has had an effect on the participants as well. Recently India TV’s Rajat Sharma visited the sets of the popular reality show which led to a number of revelations. Sharma grilled television actor Rashami Desai about her relationship with former BB 13 contestant Arhaan Khan.

Rashami said that she has broken all ties with Arhaan after she came to know that he already has a wife and a kid. However, things took an interesting turn when the topic of Sidharth Shukla was brought forth. Rashami revealed that she shares a deep bond with Sidharth, but his controlling ways came into the way of their friendship.

Both Sidharth and Rashami washed their dirty laundry in public as Sharma continued to probe them about their equation with each other. Sharma was also seen interrogating other participants on their survival strategy and various controversies.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will be held on February 15.

    09:43 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    Vicky Kaushal to evict one contestant?

    In today's episode, Vicky Kaushal will evict one among the nominated contestants - Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

    09:19 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    Vicky Kaushal to promote Bhoot on Bigg Boss

    Bigg Boss house will turn into a horror house tonight. Housemates will feel the presence of a ghost. However, they are unaware that it is a set up to promote Bhoot The Haunted Ship, a horror film starring Vicky Kaushal.

    08:50 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    Now make a TikTok video on your favourite BB13 dialogue

    Recently, indianexpress.com caught up with Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai. Senior Desai said that for her Rashami is already the winner of the show.

    "I really enjoyed Rashami’s performance in the game. It has been a roller coaster ride for her. Every time she laughs, I am happy, and I cry whenever she is sad. Rashami has come across as a role model for many young girls. She has faced so many troubles but emerged stronger. I don’t think any of the contestants would have managed to survive if they were in the same situation,” Rasila Desai stated.

    "The amount of love Rashami gets from her fans, I am sure she will win. She has never lost hope and is confident. However, even if she doesn’t win, I think she would be a champion in my eyes. Her journey has been the toughest. She is already the Bigg Boss 13 winner for me,” the contestant's mother added.

