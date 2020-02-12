Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 February 12 episode: Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is almost here, and this seemingly has had an effect on the participants as well. Recently India TV’s Rajat Sharma visited the sets of the popular reality show which led to a number of revelations. Sharma grilled television actor Rashami Desai about her relationship with former BB 13 contestant Arhaan Khan.

Rashami said that she has broken all ties with Arhaan after she came to know that he already has a wife and a kid. However, things took an interesting turn when the topic of Sidharth Shukla was brought forth. Rashami revealed that she shares a deep bond with Sidharth, but his controlling ways came into the way of their friendship.

Both Sidharth and Rashami washed their dirty laundry in public as Sharma continued to probe them about their equation with each other. Sharma was also seen interrogating other participants on their survival strategy and various controversies.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will be held on February 15.