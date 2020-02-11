Bigg Boss 13 February 11 episode LIVE UPDATES

With the finale of Bigg Boss 13 less than four days away, the tension inside the house is quite high at the moment. Salman Khan announced on Sunday that one contestant would be eliminated from the show soon.
The contestants were asked to rank the top five housemates, and they picked Paras Chhabra followed by Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.
In the previous task, Sidharth chose to save Paras. When confronted by Salman, he confessed that he picked Paras because he couldn’t decide between Shehnaaz and Arti. Soon after Salman’s exit, Shehnaaz and Sidharth had an argument. The two also had an argument with Arti regarding the same issue.
The elite club members Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are safe from eliminations. Paras, meanwhile, was saved by Sidharth.
Highlights
"Rashmi is using #Asim for last one month and today she is calling him on 4th position. This is the proof that she is 100% fake. Woh Kisi Ki Nahi Hai, Aur Isee Liye Uska Bhi Koi Nahi Hai! #BiggBossSeason13," ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan said via Twitter.
Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Daljiet Kaur tweeted, "Siddharth is a superrrr participant ... sana is an entertainer ....Asim rises like a phoenix ...ek show mein what’s more important? Why do I guys watch bigg boss ??? Daaaamn this last week is so exciting !!! Who will win u think?"