Bigg Boss 13 February 11 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

With the finale of Bigg Boss 13 less than four days away, the tension inside the house is quite high at the moment. Salman Khan announced on Sunday that one contestant would be eliminated from the show soon.

The contestants were asked to rank the top five housemates, and they picked Paras Chhabra followed by Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

In the previous task, Sidharth chose to save Paras. When confronted by Salman, he confessed that he picked Paras because he couldn’t decide between Shehnaaz and Arti. Soon after Salman’s exit, Shehnaaz and Sidharth had an argument. The two also had an argument with Arti regarding the same issue.

The elite club members Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are safe from eliminations. Paras, meanwhile, was saved by Sidharth.