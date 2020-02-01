Bigg Boss 13 February 1 LIVE UPDATES

The longest season of the television reality show Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale. With eight contestants still inside the house competing for the coveted trophy, things seem to have heated up. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are still hogging all the limelight but since connection week has invited eight more people in the house, there is more activity happening in the show. The likes of Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta have brought in more energy into the house.
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are also trying their best to hog limelight either with their relationship with each other or with their fights with the rest of the contestants. Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh are still trying to play the game while being righteous, but it seems the two need to strategise their game well.
The captaincy task is yet to have a result so a new captain will most likely be announced today. This week, the nominated contestants include – Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh.
Highlights
Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter, "Arre yeh Himanshi Asim ka connection bannkar aayi hai ya uske baahar ke connections ki poll kholne aayi hai 🤪 #BB13
@ColorsTV."
Manveer Gurjar who won the tenth season of Bigg Boss is supporting Sidharth Shukla. He wrote, "ये तो आदमी ही ग़ज़ब है! सब दिमाग़ लगा रहे लेकिन दिल वाला चुप बेठा!! One of the best thing abut #SiddharthShukla ... Kisi ka Achaa kare naa kare Ye kisi ka bura nahi karega! #SidHearts (This man is amazing! While everyone is busy playing mind games, the one with a heart is sitting quietly. He might not do good to others, but he will never do anything bad with anyone.)" Manveer made this comment in context to the ongoing captaincy task.
In Friday's episode, a fight broke out between Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz. Shehbaz lost cool after Mahira fought with Vishal Aditya Singh's brother Kunal. During the fight, Shehbaz went to the extent of commenting on Paras' personal life and called Mahira Paras' puppet. In the captaincy task, Vikas Gupta's team won the first round and Vikas ousted Shehnaaz from the race of captaincy. Shehnaaz then tried to convince everyone to make Sidharth the next captain of the house. Meanwhile, Himanshi revealed someone close to Asim has asked her to not confess her feelings for him. Rashami Desai advised her to be clear about her love for Asim and tell him whatever she feels for him.