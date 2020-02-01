Bigg Boss 13 February 1 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.

The longest season of the television reality show Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale. With eight contestants still inside the house competing for the coveted trophy, things seem to have heated up. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are still hogging all the limelight but since connection week has invited eight more people in the house, there is more activity happening in the show. The likes of Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta have brought in more energy into the house.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are also trying their best to hog limelight either with their relationship with each other or with their fights with the rest of the contestants. Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh are still trying to play the game while being righteous, but it seems the two need to strategise their game well.

The captaincy task is yet to have a result so a new captain will most likely be announced today. This week, the nominated contestants include – Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh.