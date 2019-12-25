Bigg Boss 13: Fans declare Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill as their favourite couple

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the favourite couple of the show. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the favourite couple of the show.

Apart from over-the-top fights and controversies, Bigg Boss house has always had its share of romance. Locked inside a house for over 100 days, with no connection to the outside world, some contestants vent their frustration by yelling at their fellow contestants, and some find a companion to make their journey smoother.

This year, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, Arhaan Khan-Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana have grabbed eyeballs with their sweet little nothings. So, we asked the readers of indianexpress.com to pick their favourite jodi of Bigg Boss 13.

With 53.2% votes in a Twitter poll, fans chose Sidharth and Shehnaaz as their favourite Bigg Boss 13 couple and made the hashtag #SidNaaz trend on social media. Close to them is Asim and Himanshi with 41.6% votes, followed by Paras-Mahira (2.9% votes) and Arhaan-Rashami (2.4% votes).

Until now, it is only Shukla and Gill whose chemistry looks genuine. The banter between them not only hint at the brewing romance but is also proof of their strong friendship. The two have stood by each other’s side in the show and have generated good content with their fights and fun.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are entertaining their fans with their fights. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are entertaining their fans with their fights.

But with Paras Chabbra-Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desi-Arhaan Khan, it is difficult to say if their feelings for each other are real or is it just to survive in the show that they are pretending to be together. Not to forget, Chabbra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s had already revealed his strategy of getting into a romantic relationship to move ahead in the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Are makers pushing love stories too hard?

Now, it remains to be seen if these couples would continue to play the love card or not. Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd