Bigg Boss 13: Family time promises to be a dramatic affair

The most anticipated family time is set to arrive on Bigg Boss 13. The ten contestants currently part of the Salman Khan hosted season will finally get to welcome their loved ones in the house.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Families will be visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house in a time frame of two days. They will mostly enter the house as part of the freeze task. At intervals, one member will enter and communicate with the housemates, who will be asked to not move or speak. There are high chances that some of them will get to interact with their families given Bigg Boss releases them.”

The first day, audience will get to see the entry of actor Krushna Abhishek, who will reportedly also take his kids along, to meet sister Arti Singh. Also, Mahira Sharma’s mother Saniya Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh, Vishal Aaditya Singh’s brother Kunal Singh and Shefali Jariwala’s actor-husband Parag Tyagi will meet their loved ones.

The next day, Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla, Paras Chhabra’s mother Ruby Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli’s mother Vijaya Tuli, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s brother Gaurav Desai will make an entry in the house.

While Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli entered the show later as wild cards, the rest seven contestants have been in the house for more than hundred days now. Having not met their families for so long, fans can definitely expect an emotional time on the show.

Family week has always been an important part of Bigg Boss. In every season, the dynamics between contestants see a vast change after they are given pearls of advice by their close ones. Apart from some really emotional moments, the family visiting the house add a lot of happiness to the show. They also share some important inputs to better the game, having watched the show as audience members. And not to forget, they also take the opportunity to fight their family’s battle and give an earful to their competitors.

The family week episodes will mostly air on Thursday and Friday.

