Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana gets Rs 10 crore extortion threat

Acting promptly on the complaint by Himanshi Khurana, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at Sohana police station.

By: PTI
Feb 15, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Himanshi KhuranaPolice said Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.
Punjabi actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore from a foreign based gangster, officials said.

The Mohali police said it has lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint received from the actress.

Police said Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.

Acting promptly on the complaint, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at Sohana police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Saurav Jindal said, “As per the complaint, the email contained a voice note allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding Ra 10 crore as extortion money.”

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, including efforts to trace the origin of the email and the voice message.

Further action will be taken in accordance with the law, the police said.

Himanshi Khurana, an actress and model, is known for her work in 2013 Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. She has worked in music videos and also participated in the thirteenth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Last month, Punjabi singer Dilnoor had filed a complaint with the Mohali police claiming that he received a call, threatening popular singer B Praak and demanding Rs 10 crore as extortion from him.

