Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana gets Rs 10 crore extortion threat

Police said Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.

Punjabi actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore from a foreign based gangster, officials said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Mohali police said it has lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint received from the actress.

Police said Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.

Acting promptly on the complaint, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at Sohana police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Saurav Jindal said, “As per the complaint, the email contained a voice note allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding Ra 10 crore as extortion money.”