Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Vishal Aditya Singh: I shouldn’t have tried to sort things out with Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Aditya Singh was on Monday evicted from Bigg Boss 13. The Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor was nominated alongside Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Post his exit, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vishal shared that the journey has been similar to a roller coaster ride for him.

The actor had entered mid-season as a wild card contestant. When asked if he made the wrong choice of entering the show midway, he said, “I don’t think it was wrong in any way. I have dreamt of being in Bigg Boss. It’s such a big show, and I am proud that I could be part of its journey.”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s connection Vikas Gupta and Shehbaz Gill saved Arti Singh from nomination. Stating that if they hadn’t saved her, he wouldn’t have been evicted, Vishal Aditya Singh said, “I have no complaint against Vikas or Shehbaz. They did what was right for them. If I would have been in their place, I too would have liked to save someone who could aide me or my connection. It was Arti’s lucky day, but I would have definitely not been sitting here if she wasn’t saved by them.”

He added, “I really wanted to be in the top five. It’s just two weeks to the finale, and I wish I could have managed to reach that far. But I was the last wild card and I got evicted the last among them. So that makes me happy. Also, the show has a lot of popular personalities, but each one has their own individuality. I think people gave me a lot of love, and I am really proud that I could at least win hearts.”

The 32-year-old was mostly seen washing utensils in the house. When quizzed what made him become the official dishwasher, he said, “I was very particular that I want to participate in all the duties assigned to me. Also, you don’t have much to do in the house, so it’s a good opportunity to spend time working. It was a source of entertainment for me.”

Vishal Aditya Singh’s journey will mostly be remembered for his equation with former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The two indulged in a lot of fights, some verbal and some even physical. Tuli, in fact, had to leave the house after she repeatedly hit Vishal with a frying pan. The other contestants felt that Vishal’s involvement in the game was also affected by his lady love.

Clarifying his stand, the Begusarai actor said, “I am a very emotional person, and people who are close to me do affect me, in some way or the other. With Madhurima, I think there were too many unnecessary fights, which I think we could have avoided. I hold myself responsible for this because I knew what kind of a person she is. I should have kept the distance and concentrated more on my game. I shouldn’t have tried to sort things out, which unfortunately turned worse.”

Revealing why his friendship with Sidharth Shukla turned sour, Vishal said, “After the entire pasta incident, Sidharth fought a lot with me. It was very ugly and the saddest part is he didn’t let it go even after I apologised. It’s his problem that he doesn’t move on in fights. Then there was no hope that our friendship could survive. And then I got close to Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, and that just made us drift farther away.”

Vishal Aditya Singh was given the tag of ‘confused’ in the house. When asked about the same, he smiled to say, “It was given to me because of my on-off relationship with Madhurima Tuli. As for the sanchalak incident (where he cheated), well, I was very clear that I wanted the task to be called off and so took such a decision. It was for my team and not because I was confused.”

Lastly, when asked to pick the biggest highlight and regret of his BB13 journey, the Chandrakanta actor said, “Highlight for me would be all the fights with Madhurima. As for the regret, I think I should have put it in my contract that she wouldn’t join the show along with me. That might have changed things.”

With Vishal Aditya Singh’s exit, the competition to win Bigg Boss 13 is now between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh.

