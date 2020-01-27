Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Shefali Jariwala: Asim’s only game is to fight with Sidharth

Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card post the mid-season finale. (Photo: Shefali Jariwala/Instagram) Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card post the mid-season finale. (Photo: Shefali Jariwala/Instagram)

On Sunday, host Salman Khan evicted Shefali Jariwala from Bigg Boss 13. The actor had entered the reality show as a wild card post the mid-season finale and went on to impress the audience with her strength, maturity, and gameplay.

Post her exit from the house, Shefali, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “My journey in Bigg Boss 13 was wonderful. It was stressful but definitely very beautiful. I never knew I was so patient, so I have emerged out as a better version of myself.”

She shared that her eviction was unpredictable but with all good players in the house at the moment, any one’s elimination would have been a shocker. She shared, “I am happy that I managed to make my mark and people are upset about my eviction. It was a wonderful experience and I really got to know more about myself. Through the highs and lows, I did manage to win hearts, and that was my ultimate motive.”

Through Shefali Jariwala’s stint in the house, the audience got to witness her changing equations with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Giving more details on the same, the 37-year-old said, “The dynamics change there every day because there are that many people to live with. Asim and I started on a great note but after Himanshi Khurana’s exit, his attitude changed towards me. And then I had to stand up for myself. At the same time, Sidharth, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra stood up for me and I got a lot of love and support from them in the coming weeks. Paras even apologised to me for all the wrong that he said to me.”

When asked whether her closeness with Asim caused a rift in her friendship with Sidharth earlier, she said, “It could be actually. Sid and Asim were not getting along and on the other hand, Asim, Himanshi, Hindustani Bhau and I were really gelling well. Sid had even gone on to become friends with Sana again, who did not have a good equation with Himanshi. So, to keep the environment peaceful, we chose to get separated.”

Recently, a hullabaloo happened over the word ‘nalla’ in the reality show. After being called by the same, Asim reacted and called Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi a nalla in return. Parag, on his part, shared a video threatening Asim of beating him up once he is out. Showing her displeasure over the entire drama around it, Shefali said, “Nalla means fake and Asim is super fake. I don’t know why it was made into an issue. As for Parag’s reaction, well, he is a loving and doting husband. Seeing his wife getting mistreated, he was angry. And I didn’t understand why did Asim have to call him ‘nalla’. When Parag came in the family week, he was so positive and even gave Asim the happiest news (of Himanshi waiting for him). He could have taken it as a motivation.”

A section of Bigg Boss 13 fans have been accusing the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla and cornering Asim Riaz. When asked to give a clear picture of the ‘Sid vs Asim’ fight in the house, the “Kanta Laga” actor said, “Asim is no more the sweet boy, who I became friends with. He is extremely arrogant and thinks himself to be invincible. I don’t understand why his fans can’t see the drastic change. He provokes people in ridiculous ways and is damn irritating. He needs to stop as his only game is to fight with Sidharth Shukla in the show. Sid is keeping away from him but Asim keeps poking people. A person like me, who is so patient became aggressive, I wonder how Sidharth handles him.”

Also sharing her two cents on the reality of SidNaaz, Shefali Jariwala said, “Sidharth loves Shehnaaz Gill like a child. She, I feel, considers him more than a friend and that has made their relationship toxic. She cannot tolerate him around any other woman and starts reacting funnily. It’s really difficult to figure out which side of hers is real. The last flip where she supported Asim, who is against Sid broke my heart, so you can understand what Sid must have felt. That flip made her a flop for me.”

On a concluding note, the actor spoke about her little achievements in the show, “The house is such that you need to find your own happiness. All my rotis were round and even became fluffy. So I would get really excited. Also, I am happy that I made some great friends, especially Hindustani Bhau. I always wanted an elder brother, and I found one in him. I will cherish every memory from the Bigg Boss 13 house.”

Shefali Jariwala’s quick take:

Describe these contestants in one word:

Sidharth Shukla: Sensible

Asim Riaz: Badtameez (misbehaved)

Rashami Desai: Sugarcoated

Arti Singh: Bholi (innocent)

Vishal Aditya Singh: Confused

Mahira Sharma: Cute

Paras Chhabra: Tedha (twisted)

