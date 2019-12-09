Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana: I did not create a rift between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana is out of Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana is out of Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi Khurana got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday. Host Salman Khan announced that Khurana and Jariwala had received the least votes and asked the housemates to save one among them. With fewer votes in her favour, Khurana bid a teary goodbye to the controversial reality show.

Post her exit, Khurana, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about her BB13 stint. She said, “It was a short journey of five weeks but it was a sweet time. I am slightly disappointed by the way I got evicted. If it was on the audience, I would have been still in the game. This shouldn’t have happened but we cannot help somethings.”

The actor’s journey’s highlight definitely was her closeness with Asim Riaz. While many felt that Riaz faked his feelings to be on the show, Himanshi Khurana maintained that the two are thick friends. However, Khurana did accept that she felt special by all the attention that Riaz showered on her and even tagged him her majnu. “There was a point when there were too many fights happening in the house. And he sat beside me, whispering that he can hear violins looking at me. And then he took so much effort to make my birthday special. When his entire day revolved around me, that’s when I told him that people will feel he is love-struck,” shared the “I Like It” singer with a laugh.

Khurana, who had announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chau, told us that she is yet to discuss her stand. She shared, “I have just received my phone and am busy doing interviews at the moment. But my point is why did people even question my bond with Asim? If this had happened outside, I might have maintained a distance but when you are living in the same house, how I could I stay away from him. Also, even after being refused by me, Asim took so many efforts. He earned my friendship. I believe the audience is not so narrow-minded that they will object to a boy-girl friendship. He just wanted to express his feelings, not knowing how and when we will meet again.”

The Punjabi-actor has also been accused of being the reason for the rift between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Justifying herself, Himanshi Khurana said, “I had no hand in creating differences between them. It was a misconception created by housemates. The first time they fought, I wanted to sort it out but Arti (Singh) told me that I don’t have much idea of what has happened between them in the initial weeks. But since Asim is a friend, I only advised him to put across his points like everyone else.”

While Himanshi Khurana would be remembered for Asim Riaz, she entered the show because of her past feud with Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors had indulged in an ugly fight. When asked about her current equation with Gill, Khurana said, “The housemates felt that we should sort our issues. And while we did not speak much, we did become cordial. Salman sir had even spoken about our controversy and post that I had decided to end it all on this platform. But the way she behaved in the last few days, I don’t think we would ever become friends.”

Sharing that this season has become all about aggression and mocking, Khurana discussed how Paras Chhabra has been targeting her. “It feels so baseless that he mocks my good manners. He has made fun of me using words like listen, dear and honey. I don’t think anyone can speak in a more polite way. Paras could not find anything negative about me and so he decided to use this to put me down. It was quite shameful of him,” she concluded.

Himanshi Khurana’s quick takes

The highlight of your Bigg Boss 13 journey? The trio (Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz).

The first thing you did after coming out? Called my manager as soon as I exited the gate.

Who should have been evicted instead of you? Mahira Sharma.

What will you miss most about Bigg Boss 13? Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz.

The winner for you? Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd