Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena exits, Madhurima to enter as wild card, Arhaan and Shefali to return

The news of Bigg Boss 13 getting an extension came as a happy surprise to its viewers. And to keep the fun going, the makers have decided to have no eviction this weekend. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been suffering from back issues, has taken a break to recuperate. But this is not all, Vishal Aditya Singh’s former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli and ex-contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga will also pave their way back into the show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Viewers have already seen Devoleena Bhattacharjee in immense pain. The actor has not even been able to participate in any task or activity. The doctors checking on her advised her to take proper bed rest and so she has been kept under medical supervision. But the makers and host Salman Khan assured the actor that she would be back whenever she feels better.”

Since Devoleena was already exiting, the makers decided that there was no point in having another eviction. And with the show all set to run for an extra one month, the creators decided to add some new contestants. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s volatile relationship has already been the talk of the town during Nach Baliye 9. And hence, to spice up the drama, the actor has been invited as a wild card in the show.

The source further added, “While Madhurima’s inclusion would add a new dimension to Vishal’s game, the makers have also decided to get evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga back on the show. Arhaan and Rashami Desai’s love story was just about to bloom when he got eliminated and so the makers are hoping the audience will get to see some romance between the two. As for Shefali Bagga, the news anchor’s fierce attitude had always given enough fodder to the season.”

The rising drama in the show had recently got the makers to extend the season for about five weeks. The finale that was to earlier happen on January 12 will now happen mostly on February 15. As per the buzz, host Salman Khan, who has his dates packed for the shooting schedule of Radhe, might opt-out. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will most likely step into his shoes for the remaining period.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s exit will air on Saturday while the additional members-Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga will join the Bigg Boss 13 house only on Monday.

