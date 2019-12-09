Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Rashami Desai.

After a serious beginning to this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, in Sunday’s episode Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and met Rashami Desai. The actor talked to Arhaan Khan about the ‘silly mistakes’ he has made with regards to Rashami during his stay in the house.

Later in the show, Salman got into a celebratory mode with Dabangg 3 co-stars. Salman invited Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Saiee Manjrekar on the stage to promote their film, which releases on December 20.

As the show proceeded, Salman welcomed another wild card in the show. Vikas Gupta, who has been part of Bigg Boss 11, walked into the house leaving the housemates excited as well as nervous.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta shared his reasons for doing Bigg Boss again. He said, “I have been told that I am the first in the history of the show to do it twice. I got sold on this fact and also because there was good money (laughs). But honestly, I found myself in the show and in the past two years, a lot has changed. I hope I can find myself again and emerge as a better human being.”