Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Vikas Gupta's entry has left the housemates in shock.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2019 7:45:45 am
bigg boss weekend ka vaar Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Rashami Desai.

After a serious beginning to this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, in Sunday’s episode Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and met Rashami Desai. The actor talked to Arhaan Khan about the ‘silly mistakes’ he has made with regards to Rashami during his stay in the house.

Later in the show, Salman got into a celebratory mode with Dabangg 3 co-stars. Salman invited Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Saiee Manjrekar on the stage to promote their film, which releases on December 20.

As the show proceeded, Salman welcomed another wild card in the show. Vikas Gupta, who has been part of Bigg Boss 11, walked into the house leaving the housemates excited as well as nervous.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta shared his reasons for doing Bigg Boss again. He said, “I have been told that I am the first in the history of the show to do it twice. I got sold on this fact and also because there was good money (laughs). But honestly, I found myself in the show and in the past two years, a lot has changed. I hope I can find myself again and emerge as a better human being.”

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Bigg Boss 13.

Highlights

    22:51 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Vikas Gupta is not a guest

    Bigg Boss informs contestants that 'Mastermind' Vikas Gupta is in the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant and not as a guest. The housemates are shocked by Vikas' entry into the house. Salman hopes to see a 'Vikas' in the house with the new wild card. The host makes an exit.

    22:35 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Vikas Gupta is here

    Vikas Gupta is in the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy till she returns to the house. Devoleena shares the same via a video message.

    22:34 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Asim and Sidharth fight again

    Asim Riaz shouts at Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth uses Salman Khan's advice to lie down on the floor to control his anger.

    22:31 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Himanshi gets evicted

    Hindustani Bhau is emotional after Himanshi Khurana's eviction. Shefali Zariwala is deeply affected while Asim Riaz whispers something in Himanshi's ears.

    22:19 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Himanshi or Shefali

    Salman Khan asks housemates to choose the contestant who is more deserving to stay in the house. The options are Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Zariwala.

    22:13 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    'Caller of the week' time

    The call is for Asim Riaz and the caller addresses him as a hypocrite.

    22:10 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz is the winner

    Shehnaaz Gill gets the maximum Dabangg spectacles. Salman Khan asks Shehnaz to understand her potential and try not to let it go in vain.

    21:53 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Salman gears up for a game

    Salman Khan tells that as the house environment was not good so the Dabangg 3 stars were not asked to go inside the house. Salman then asks the contestants to make their co-contestants wear a pair of Dabangg spectacles so that they see things clearly.

    21:51 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Salman talks to contestants via Me TV

    Salman Khan is upset with the contestants. All housemates are sorry. Salman asks all to be responsible as they are seen on TV and whatever they do in the house will set an example for viewers.

    21:38 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Whisper Challenge

    Dabangg 3 stars play the Whisper Challenge on Bigg Boss 13 sets.

    21:37 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Sudeep goes live from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 sets

    Bigg Boss Kannada 7 host Sudeep interacts with everyone from the show's sets via a video call. The actor, who is set for his Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, talks about his 'villain' role in the film. Salman asks how Bigg Boss talks in Kannada. The two hosts share their experiences as the hit show's hosts. Salman promises that he will be there on Bigg Boss Kannada sets soon.

    21:28 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Dabangg 3 stars are here

    Salman Khan invites his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar along with the film's director Prabhudheva on the stage to promote their film, which releases on December 20. All dance on the song "Munna Badnaam Hua", after which Prabhudheva impresses all with his Hindi.

    21:27 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Salman asks Rashami, Arhaan to sort things out

    Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are in a better state after Salman Khan talks to them.

    21:22 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Salman enters the house

    Salman Khan is here to meet Rashami Desai. While Rashami breaks into tears, Salman listens to Arhaan Khan's side of the story. Salman tells Arhaan, "You have made the silliest mistake by not telling Rashami the whole past."

    21:17 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Arhaan tries to make amends

    Rashami Desai shows her anger while Arhaan Khan tries to justify himself. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla is seen trying to justify his unruly behaviour in the house.

    21:14 (IST)08 Dec 2019
    Bigg Boss 13 begins

    Host Salman Khan had asked a few contestants to leave the house. The contestants are seen discussing the same. Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh get into a verbal altercation.

    The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma.

    However, one among Himanshi, Rashami, Asim and Shefali will get evicted from Bigg Boss 13 tonight.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd