Bigg Boss 13 December 8 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

After a serious beginning to this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, in Sunday’s episode Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and met Rashami Desai. The actor talked to Arhaan Khan about the ‘silly mistakes’ he has made with regards to Rashami during his stay in the house.
Later in the show, Salman got into a celebratory mode with Dabangg 3 co-stars. Salman invited Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Saiee Manjrekar on the stage to promote their film, which releases on December 20.
As the show proceeded, Salman welcomed another wild card in the show. Vikas Gupta, who has been part of Bigg Boss 11, walked into the house leaving the housemates excited as well as nervous.
In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta shared his reasons for doing Bigg Boss again. He said, “I have been told that I am the first in the history of the show to do it twice. I got sold on this fact and also because there was good money (laughs). But honestly, I found myself in the show and in the past two years, a lot has changed. I hope I can find myself again and emerge as a better human being.”
Highlights
Bigg Boss informs contestants that 'Mastermind' Vikas Gupta is in the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant and not as a guest. The housemates are shocked by Vikas' entry into the house. Salman hopes to see a 'Vikas' in the house with the new wild card. The host makes an exit.
Vikas Gupta is in the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy till she returns to the house. Devoleena shares the same via a video message.
Asim Riaz shouts at Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth uses Salman Khan's advice to lie down on the floor to control his anger.
Hindustani Bhau is emotional after Himanshi Khurana's eviction. Shefali Zariwala is deeply affected while Asim Riaz whispers something in Himanshi's ears.
Salman Khan asks housemates to choose the contestant who is more deserving to stay in the house. The options are Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Zariwala.
The call is for Asim Riaz and the caller addresses him as a hypocrite.
Shehnaaz Gill gets the maximum Dabangg spectacles. Salman Khan asks Shehnaz to understand her potential and try not to let it go in vain.
Salman Khan tells that as the house environment was not good so the Dabangg 3 stars were not asked to go inside the house. Salman then asks the contestants to make their co-contestants wear a pair of Dabangg spectacles so that they see things clearly.
Salman Khan is upset with the contestants. All housemates are sorry. Salman asks all to be responsible as they are seen on TV and whatever they do in the house will set an example for viewers.
Dabangg 3 stars play the Whisper Challenge on Bigg Boss 13 sets.
Bigg Boss Kannada 7 host Sudeep interacts with everyone from the show's sets via a video call. The actor, who is set for his Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, talks about his 'villain' role in the film. Salman asks how Bigg Boss talks in Kannada. The two hosts share their experiences as the hit show's hosts. Salman promises that he will be there on Bigg Boss Kannada sets soon.
Salman Khan invites his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar along with the film's director Prabhudheva on the stage to promote their film, which releases on December 20. All dance on the song "Munna Badnaam Hua", after which Prabhudheva impresses all with his Hindi.
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are in a better state after Salman Khan talks to them.
Salman Khan is here to meet Rashami Desai. While Rashami breaks into tears, Salman listens to Arhaan Khan's side of the story. Salman tells Arhaan, "You have made the silliest mistake by not telling Rashami the whole past."
Rashami Desai shows her anger while Arhaan Khan tries to justify himself. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla is seen trying to justify his unruly behaviour in the house.
Host Salman Khan had asked a few contestants to leave the house. The contestants are seen discussing the same. Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh get into a verbal altercation.