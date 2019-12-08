Bigg Boss 13 December 7 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen on Saturday with Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, meanwhile, have exited the Bigg Boss 13 house to seek medical treatment for their respective ailments.
Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 also saw Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 2.
Highlights
Host Salman Khan waits for contestants to leave the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Rani Mukerji, who plays a police officer in Mardaani 2, conducts a fun interrogation of Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is on Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming film Mardaani 2.
Host Salman Khan asks most of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants to pack their bags and get ready to leave the house.
Salman Khan urges Arhaan Khan to reveal the truth about his family to Rashami Desai. The host hints at Arhaan's child and loan. Salman says he is doing all this as he knows Rashami really well.
Host Salman Khan says he has had enough of the contestants. Salman slams contestants for their behaviour during tasks. He says the contestants are "idiots".
Host Salman Khan is really pissed at Bigg Boss 13 contestants, especially Sidharth Shukla. Salman takes time out to calm down.
Host Salman Khan turns his attention to Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau. They accuse each other of unnacceptable behaviour.
Host Salman Khan pulls up Rashami Desai for her unruly behaviour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami, however, justifies her actions.
Host Salman Khan is angry with contestants for indulging in body shaming.
Host Salman Khan is miffed with Bigg Boss 13 contestants.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan enters on the song "Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor".