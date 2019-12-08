Follow Us:
Bigg Boss 13 December 7 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2019 12:53:35 am
Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen on Saturday with Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, meanwhile, have exited the Bigg Boss 13 house to seek medical treatment for their respective ailments.

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 also saw Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 2.

    22:38 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Salman waits for contestants to leave

    Host Salman Khan waits for contestants to leave the Bigg Boss 13 house.

    22:27 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Fun interrogation

    Rani Mukerji, who plays a police officer in Mardaani 2, conducts a fun interrogation of Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.

    22:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Rani Mukerji is here!

    Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is on Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming film Mardaani 2.

    22:06 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Contestants asked to pack their bags

    Host Salman Khan asks most of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants to pack their bags and get ready to leave the house.

    21:48 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Arhaan's ugly truth

    Salman Khan urges Arhaan Khan to reveal the truth about his family to Rashami Desai. The host hints at Arhaan's child and loan. Salman says he is doing all this as he knows Rashami really well.

    21:37 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Contestants are "idiots"

    Host Salman Khan says he has had enough of the contestants. Salman slams contestants for their behaviour during tasks. He says the contestants are "idiots".

    21:26 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Salman is really pissed

    Host Salman Khan is really pissed at Bigg Boss 13 contestants, especially Sidharth Shukla. Salman takes time out to calm down.

    21:24 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz and Bhau on Salman's radar

    Host Salman Khan turns his attention to Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau. They accuse each other of unnacceptable behaviour.

    21:16 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Salman pulls up Rashami

    Host Salman Khan pulls up Rashami Desai for her unruly behaviour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami, however, justifies her actions.

    21:08 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    No body shaming

    Host Salman Khan is angry with contestants for indulging in body shaming.

    21:07 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Salman is miffed

    Host Salman Khan is miffed with Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

    21:06 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Bigg Boss 13 begins

    Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan enters on the song "Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor".

    Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 has received an extension of five weeks. Salman Khan has suggested the show might have a new host in this extended period.

