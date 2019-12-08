Bigg Boss 13 December 7 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 aired on Colors.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen on Saturday with Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The contestants who are still competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Himanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, meanwhile, have exited the Bigg Boss 13 house to seek medical treatment for their respective ailments.

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 also saw Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 2.