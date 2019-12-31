Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 December 31 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 December 31 live updates: The sword of eviction hangs over the neck of Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2019 3:36:41 pm
bigg boss 13 evictions Bigg Boss 13 December 31: Contestants will celebrate New Year inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Salman Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood and ten years as the host of Indian television’s most controversial reality show – Bigg Boss. And as a tribute, the makers along with contestants recreated Bhaijaan’s popular songs and characters in a performance that left Salman emotional.

Salman, who has been hosting the show since its season 4, has remained the anchor of Bigg Boss, bridging the gap between the audience and housemates. From pulling up celebrities for non-participation in tasks to asking them fans’ questions, the actor has become synonymous with the Colors reality show.

Considering it was also Salman Khan’s birthday on December 27, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar got pushed from Saturday-Sunday to Sunday-Monday. Sunny Leone, who had participated in Bigg Boss 5, became a special guest on Monday, joining Salman to celebrate his birthday on the show. She, along with Sunil Grover, will enter the house today to ring in the New Year with contestants.

Those nominated for elimination this week were Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. Out of these, Salman on Monday announced that Sidharth, Vishal and Arti are safe. Tuesday’s episode will see either Madhurima, Shefali or Arhaan getting evicted.

    15:36 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz Gill's plans for captaincy period

    In a conversation with Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill will reveal what she plans to do during her captaincy. Gill will remark that she will act or react as she pleases. If someone does not obey Bigg Boss rules, Gill will make sure she punishes them.

    Major credit for Bigg Boss 13’s success goes to strong contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. While Shukla’s fights have kept fans entertained, Desai’s love life also grabbed eyeballs.

    With Bigg Boss 13 moving up the TRP chart week after week, the makers extended the show for another five weeks. The finale will now be held on February 15 instead of the earlier January 16.

