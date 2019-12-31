Bigg Boss 13 December 31 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 December 31: Contestants will celebrate New Year inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Bigg Boss 13 December 31: Contestants will celebrate New Year inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Salman Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood and ten years as the host of Indian television’s most controversial reality show – Bigg Boss. And as a tribute, the makers along with contestants recreated Bhaijaan’s popular songs and characters in a performance that left Salman emotional.

Salman, who has been hosting the show since its season 4, has remained the anchor of Bigg Boss, bridging the gap between the audience and housemates. From pulling up celebrities for non-participation in tasks to asking them fans’ questions, the actor has become synonymous with the Colors reality show.

Considering it was also Salman Khan’s birthday on December 27, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar got pushed from Saturday-Sunday to Sunday-Monday. Sunny Leone, who had participated in Bigg Boss 5, became a special guest on Monday, joining Salman to celebrate his birthday on the show. She, along with Sunil Grover, will enter the house today to ring in the New Year with contestants.

Those nominated for elimination this week were Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. Out of these, Salman on Monday announced that Sidharth, Vishal and Arti are safe. Tuesday’s episode will see either Madhurima, Shefali or Arhaan getting evicted.