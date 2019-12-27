Bigg Boss 13 December 26: Highlights

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is slowly moving up the TRP chart. The controversial reality show even got an extension of five weeks owing to its popularity. Bigg Boss 13, which premiered in September, had a mid-season finale in October and soon after, it welcomed several wild card contestants.
Major credit for the show’s success this year goes to strong contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. While Shukla’s fights have kept fans entertained, Desai’s love life also continues to attract many eyeballs.
Though the show came under fire for having less evictions, it, however, kept the atmosphere inside the house alive with new housemates joining in almost every week. These include Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana, who entered the show after its mid-season finale.
On the other hand, evicted contestants like Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also made a comeback to the show.
Apart from the fights, the show is also witnessing some romance thanks to Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan.
Highlights
Shehnaaz Gill beat Vishal Aditya Singh to become the captain of the house this week.
This season has a lot of couples like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana etc, that the makers of Bigg Boss seems to be pushing on the viewers using well-edited promos. However, none of them has worked so far. All the sizzle are only seen in the promos, and the following episodes disappoint more often than not.
Read more | Bigg Boss 13: Are makers pushing love stories too hard?
To celebrate Christmas, Bigg Boss has a special surprise for the contestants. The winning team of the Chinese stall task is given home cooked food by the world famous dabbawala’s of Mumbai. They are given a variety of food like ‘makki ki roti’, ‘besan ke laddoo’ and ‘dhokla’. Shefali Jariwala serves some yummy ‘rasmalai’ and ‘dahi wada’ from her tiffin to the others. Touched by the wonderful surprise Aarti, Paras and Shefali Jariwala get emotional while missing their families.
In tonight's episode, Rashami Desai will be seen having a light-hearted moment with Arhaan Khan and tells him about her priorities. She tells him that work comes second in priority and family, third. She also tells Arhaan that she considers him family.
We asked the readers of indianexpress.com in a Twitter poll to pick their favourite jodi of Bigg Boss 13 and 53.2% votes, fans chose Sidharth and Shehnaaz as their favourite Bigg Boss 13 couple and even made the hashtag #SidNaaz trend on social media. Close to them is Asim and Himanshi with 41.6% votes, followed by Paras-Mahira (2.9% votes) and Arhaan-Rashami (2.4% votes).
Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans declare Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill as their favourite couple
In an interview with Pinkvilla, actor Varun Dhawan was asked about the behaviour of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Dhawan, who has worked with Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhaniya and Asim Riaz in Main Tera Hero, said that Shukla never created any nuisance. He also backed Asim Riaz.
Dalljiet Kaur, who was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13, talks about how she was upset to see Rashami Desai cry.
Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh ask contestants to sacrifice something valuable so that they emerge victorious in the captaincy task.