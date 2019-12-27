Bigg Boss 13 December 26: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 26: The Salman Khan show maintains its stronghold over viewers. Bigg Boss 13 December 26: The Salman Khan show maintains its stronghold over viewers.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is slowly moving up the TRP chart. The controversial reality show even got an extension of five weeks owing to its popularity. Bigg Boss 13, which premiered in September, had a mid-season finale in October and soon after, it welcomed several wild card contestants.

Major credit for the show’s success this year goes to strong contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. While Shukla’s fights have kept fans entertained, Desai’s love life also continues to attract many eyeballs.

Though the show came under fire for having less evictions, it, however, kept the atmosphere inside the house alive with new housemates joining in almost every week. These include Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana, who entered the show after its mid-season finale.

On the other hand, evicted contestants like Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also made a comeback to the show.

Apart from the fights, the show is also witnessing some romance thanks to Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan.