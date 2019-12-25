Bigg Boss 13 December 24: Highlights

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is making headlines for several reasons. The contestants have managed to not only irk each other but have also left host Salman Khan upset on several occasions. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into an ugly spat in front of the Dabangg 3 actor which made him ask the makers to reconsider their decision of extending the show by five weeks.
Apart from the fights, the supposed couples in the house, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan are also grabbing the attention of the audience. Indianexpress.com conducted a poll on viewers’ favourite couple, and Gill and Shukla have garnered the maximum votes.
Amidst so much action inside the house, some contestants are unable to grab eyeballs. Shefali Jariwala, who looked like a strong contender, is lost in the house, and Arhaan Khan is doing nothing except for feeding on Rashami’s popularity.
With no evictions last weekend, it remains to be seen who will walk out of the house in the coming days. Just like the previous week, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are nominated for eviction this week as well.
Highlights
As per a poll run by indianexpress.com, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are fans' favourite Bigg Boss 13 couple wih 53.2 % votes in their favour.
"Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan had clearly stated not to discuss outside information event again but within a few hours ARHAN & RASHMI are deliberately raising issues and asking for SYMPATHY VOTES! @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB13" Vindu Dara Singh tweeted.
"I feel Rashmi could have played the game better if Arhaan would not have been in the house..With him being around she has totally lost the plot and its too late now @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #rashmidesai" Sambhavna Seth tweeted.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi thinks Rashami Desai is having a hard time understanding what to do in Bigg Boss 13. "Dear #BIGGBOSS13 #RashmiDesai ne itne #fiction shows kiye hai ki unko samaz nhi aa rha karna kya hai.Please help her #salmaan Sir ne tho thodi der pehle Bola Ki Personal bate mat nikalo vo fir Start ho gai.fir #SiddarthShukla #rainbow dikhaega kuch log bolege kesa Aadmi hai🙉🙊🙈," he tweeted.
Bigg Boss house will today turn into planet Mars. The housemates will be divided into scientists and robots.
While Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai will become the scientists, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan will be the robots of their respective scientists.
As the task will proceed, Gill will get into a tiff with Vishal.
Later, Vikas Gupta and Paras Chabbra will make the game even more difficult after none of the scientists agree to set their robots free. As a sanchalak, only Gupta has the right to announce the robot who will be free in case the scientists don’t come to a final decision. Trying to be fair, Gupta will announce Mahira to be freed as a robot, which means Chhabra will automatically be out of the game too. Chhabra will disagree with Gupta’s decision, saying he is okay with the task getting cancelled.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house as a guest.
Madhurima Tuli takes a call to not perform her duty in the Bigg Boss house, which has not gone down well with other housemates.
Bigg Boss' official Twitter handle shared a video in which he can be seen giving updates from the house.
Arti Singh, who knows Rashami and Sidharth since a long time, refused to take a side in their fight during the weekend. Rashami questioned her in yesterday's episode. Fans also have reacted on the same. "Bhagwan Aarti jaisi dost kisko na de remember a epi wer Shukla was behind aarti n she was having a panic attack It was only #RashmiDesai who asked Shefaali to brng her out of d room.. seriously ayese Dosto se toh dushmaan hi ache he @Devoleena_23 #BiggBoss13" @Nikitad99135138 tweeted.
Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz tweeted, "I think #rashmi discussing again about her past relation with sid with arhaan after all that drama in wkv was not right. I think she should get over this now! We want to see something els. Enuff of this!"
Mallika Sherawat had come on Bigg Boss 13 during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She shared the stage with Salman Khan.
The Bigg Boss house will be revamped to make it look like the Mars planet
Sidharth is still friends with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, which is not going down well with Shehnaz. Gill wants Shukla to follow rules that he applies on her. Will the friendship get into trouble again?
Salman Khan continued Weekend Ka Vaar on Monday. The host read out tweets and asked housemates to guess who it was about. He asked them to spray foam on the person. Later, we also saw the housemates correcting their co-contestants' misconceptions by bursting balloons above their head.
A Bigg Boss fan made a call and asked Vishal Aditya Singh what he wants to do in the game.
After Salman Khan's exit, housemates settled down and continued with their daily chores. However, Rashami Desai was not yet done with her blame game. She was seen bringing up a past incident with Sidharth Shukla in a conversation with Arhaan Khan. She also picked up a fight with Arti Singh for not lending support to her during the fight with Shukla. However, Arti said it is a personal matter of two of her close friends, and she decided not to pick a side.
On the other hand, after a long time, Shukla was seen in his fun avatar. We saw him making amends with Shehnaaz Gill. And as the two were in their own world, Vikas Gupta told Shefali Jariwala that they are in love. But the happy moment did not last long as Madhurima Tuli pointed out that Gill is romancing both Paras Chhabra and Shukla. In Gill's defence, Shukla and Arti Singh were seen putting up a fight against Tuli.