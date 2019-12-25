Bigg Boss 13 December 24: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 24: Housemates will be seen aggressively participating in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss 13 December 24: Housemates will be seen aggressively participating in the captaincy task.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is making headlines for several reasons. The contestants have managed to not only irk each other but have also left host Salman Khan upset on several occasions. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into an ugly spat in front of the Dabangg 3 actor which made him ask the makers to reconsider their decision of extending the show by five weeks.

Apart from the fights, the supposed couples in the house, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan are also grabbing the attention of the audience. Indianexpress.com conducted a poll on viewers’ favourite couple, and Gill and Shukla have garnered the maximum votes.

Amidst so much action inside the house, some contestants are unable to grab eyeballs. Shefali Jariwala, who looked like a strong contender, is lost in the house, and Arhaan Khan is doing nothing except for feeding on Rashami’s popularity.

With no evictions last weekend, it remains to be seen who will walk out of the house in the coming days. Just like the previous week, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are nominated for eviction this week as well.