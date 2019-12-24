Bigg Boss 13 December 23 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 23 episode: Salman Khan talked to the housemates on Monday’s episode. Bigg Boss 13 December 23 episode: Salman Khan talked to the housemates on Monday’s episode.

Bigg Boss Season 13 has become one of the most interesting seasons of the Colors reality show hosted by Salman Khan. In three months, there has been a significant shift in the equations of the contestants. Once friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are now true-blue enemies while Shukla and Paras Chhabra have become good friends. Shehnaaz Gill was seen battling with her feelings for Chhabra while the audience saw her cute bonding with Shukla. The only relationship that has remained constant in the house is Desai-Shukla, who started as foes and remain the same.

In the recent episodes, the rift between Shukla and Desai grew and was also blown out of proportion. For the first time, Salman Khan was seen helpless.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Arti Singh has become the Opposing Captain. She has the power to nullify five decisions taken by Asim Riaz, the present captain of the house.

The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16. Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan are in the race to win the title.