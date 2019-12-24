Bigg Boss 13 December 23 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss Season 13 has become one of the most interesting seasons of the Colors reality show hosted by Salman Khan. In three months, there has been a significant shift in the equations of the contestants. Once friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are now true-blue enemies while Shukla and Paras Chhabra have become good friends. Shehnaaz Gill was seen battling with her feelings for Chhabra while the audience saw her cute bonding with Shukla. The only relationship that has remained constant in the house is Desai-Shukla, who started as foes and remain the same.
In the recent episodes, the rift between Shukla and Desai grew and was also blown out of proportion. For the first time, Salman Khan was seen helpless.
Meanwhile, for the first time, Arti Singh has become the Opposing Captain. She has the power to nullify five decisions taken by Asim Riaz, the present captain of the house.
The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16. Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan are in the race to win the title.
Highlights
Bigg Boss 13 contestants are tired of doing the household chores.
"Phew! So watched last night’s #BiggBoss13 - Anyone else found the episode uncomfortable viewing seeing #RashamiDesai in the state she was. I think I would’ve liked #SalmanKhan to have taken a tougher stance on the episode. There’s too much intimidation going on. Unbelievable," journalist Raj Baddhan said via Twitter.
Arshi Khan, a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, has lent support to Sidharth Shukla. She tweeted, "KHUSH RAHO STRONG RAHO AWAAM TUMHARE SAATH HAI. (Be happy and strong, for the people are with you)"
A user called @segy22991 tweeted, "They are Targeting and harassing @sidharth_shukla to break him but he is Stronger than anyone else in the game. People have again came out in support of #SidharthShukla."
Gauhar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, wrote in a tweet, "Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ... 🤦🏻♀️."
Even after Salman Khan advised Rashami Desai to keep her past out of the game, the Uttaran actor continues to talk about Sidharth Shukla and her past experiences with him. In a recent video shared by Colors TV, Desai is seen telling Arhaan Khan that Shukla had made calls to her and spoke in a way that she could not even describe.
Rashami Desai is upset with Arti Singh as the latter did not take a stand during the weekend.
Sunil Grover will take housemates on a laughter ride. He will enter the house in Salman Khan's avatar.
"Even the word ‘Shameful’ is defamed by what #SiddharthaShukla did to #RashamiaDesai!! It’s really SAD that the channle is so blinded and biased towards one housemate!! Why pretend, give him the trophy and move on. #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan #ColorsTV" @isalilsand tweeted.
"This season my support goes to one & only #RashamiDesai #BB is not only about fights & all but this is a show where contestants have to show every side of themselves Strong, emotional , performer love & drama everything Which only RD has shown🙌 #BB13 RespectForRashamiDesai" tweeted @Team_Sreesanth.
"#RashmiDesai has blown this argument way out of proportion. She obviously has issues with @sidharth_shukla outside of the @BiggBoss house. She has twisted his words! She’s abused him for two days!" VJ Andy tweeted.
Sunil Grover will portray Bigg Boss' wife in today's episode of the reality show. The actor will entertain the audience as well as Salman Khan with his funny act.
Salman Khan will read out a few tweets by ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Bigg Boss 13 contestants will have to guess who the tweet is about.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi shared two videos on Twitter, explaining his view on Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight in Bigg Boss 13.
After some differences, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen getting cozy in today's episode.
Sidharth Shukla might have had a bad time during Weekend Ka Vaar but he sure won million hearts in real life, literally. The actor's team tweeted, "1 million tweets and still counting! That’s the power of #SidHearts !!! Thank you guys for one more feat!!! #StopTargetingSid #TeamSidharthShukla"
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati reacted on the Bigg Boss 13 controversy. He tweeted, "This season next level 🙈 violence Ander bhi - Bahar bhi क्या हो रहा है देश में 😬 Peace ✌🏻"
Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a Weekend Ka Vaar like never before. Housemates were seen losing their cool in front of Salman Khan. While Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai kept proving Sidharth Shukla wrong, the latter kept justifying his actions. Salman condemned Shukla's language but also told Desai that she is stuck on one thing and stretching the matter too far. He also pointed out that Vishal Aditya Singh instigated Shukla when he had no business in the fight. Salman told housemates that Shukla and Desai's matter is personal, and hence, the two cannot stand each other in the house. He also asked the duo not to bring their past into the game. He was upset about Desai's behaviour and showed his disappointment when she spoke about Shukla being an addict.
On a lighter note, Mallika Sherawat was seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The actor performed on "Jalebi Bai" with Salman and also played an interesting game. The two also recreated a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya.