Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 21: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 December 21 episode: This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan in his furious avatar. Bigg Boss 13 December 21 episode: This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan in his furious avatar.

With Sidharth Shukla back in the Bigg Boss house, things have once again gained momentum which in Bigg Boss’ world means that the drama inside the house is back on. After some tiffs, Shukla has now patched up with Shehnaaz Gill.

But the others who continue to stay in the limelight are Vikas Gupta, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

Mallika Sherawat, meanwhile, entered the Bigg Boss 13 house today. She interacted with the contestants and also picked the Opposing Captain.

The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16.