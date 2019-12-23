Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 21: Highlights

With Sidharth Shukla back in the Bigg Boss house, things have once again gained momentum which in Bigg Boss’ world means that the drama inside the house is back on. After some tiffs, Shukla has now patched up with Shehnaaz Gill.
But the others who continue to stay in the limelight are Vikas Gupta, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.
Mallika Sherawat, meanwhile, entered the Bigg Boss 13 house today. She interacted with the contestants and also picked the Opposing Captain.
The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16.
Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla can't control their anger. Salman Khan takes in the proceedings. The host tries hard to hide his disgust.
Rashami Desai throws chai on Sidharth Shukla. Shukla retaliates and gets physical with Arhaan Khan. Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill try to calm down Shukla.
Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra almost come to blows over the latter's remark about Riaz's sister.
Arti Singh becomes Opposing Captain who has the power to overrule the rules set by the captain of the house. She can do this five times.
Mallika Sherawat assigns tasks to Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Sherawat raises the temperature in the house.
Mallika Sherawat enters Bigg Boss 13 house on Muder song "Bheegey Hont Tere".
Shehnaaz Gill tries to make amends with Sidharth Shukla. However, Shukla pays no head.
Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz gang up against Sidharth Shukla. They are trying their best to instigate Shukla.
Rashami Desai loses cool over Sidharth Shukla's "Aisi hai" comment directed towards her. Arhaan Khan tries to calm Desai down.
Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz tries to instigate Sidharth Shukla.
Host Salman Khan makes an entry dancing on Dabangg 3 song "Munna Badnaam Hua".
"today's #BiggBoss is gonna be so lit. can't wait and @BeingSalmanKhan is gonna be so pissed off again. as always lets hope for the best :) #BiggBoss13," a fan @Shaurya__s said via Twitter.
A fan @RatherAaqib14 wrote on Twitter, "Agreed that Asim shouldn't have gotten involved in Rashmi's fights. But that's who he is. That's how he has always been. He is someone who ALWAYS takes a stand for his friends. Asim doesn't know how to fake it. Woh jaisa hain, wohi dikhata hain."
Mallika Sherawat will play a task with housemates called "KabhI nahi to abhi sahi" during which she the actress will reveal that she holds a special power in the house. She gives a second chance to all the contenders who lost captaincy to Asim Riaz. The housemates will explain why they will be a better captain than him. Sherawat then crowns the first ‘Opposing Captain’ of the house who gets to overrule the decisions of the captain five times.
"Yeh ek aisa show hain jaha pe verbal aur physical abuse ko entertainment bolke pure world mein promote Kiya ja raha hain. #Sidharth_Shukla should be evicted from the show. It seems like not @Biggboss but @sidharth_shukla is paying the show for his appearance. Shame shame shame..." @DUtpatanga tweeted.
In a tweet, Kamya Punjabi lent her support to Sidharth Shukla and asked him to stay strong. "Bahot achha aur entertaining ho sakta tha yeh task par kuch log kabhi nahi badal sakte.. #SidharthShuka kaise sambhaal rahe tum apne aapko unn logon ke bich??? Stay strong my friend @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BB13"
She also thanked Vikas Gupta for supporting Shukla during the entire argument with Rashami Desai.
A fan @Groversanchit10 shared on Twitter, "I for one am going to refrain from watching this biased show. It's affecting me and I believe many others will agree to that. Are the makers trying to say that character shaming is cool? Or physically abusing someone is heroic?If that is their motive then kudo to them #biggboss13"
"Rashami is standing for herself. Shukla is getting enough free footage from #RashamiaDesai because he has nothing to do new in the show and trust me I'm loving the way how rashami is giving back to this evil man...Stay Strong @TheRashamiDesai #FlushThemRashami #BB13" a handle called @RashamiDesai_TM tweeted.
"#SidhartShukla has been character assassinating #RashamDesai since long time! It’s good that finally #Rashami took a stand for herself 🙌🏽 We know @ColorsTV will again work with their editing team and show rashami wrong 😭🤦🏽♀👎🏽👎🏽 #biggboss13" @sushsht08 tweeted.
Tweeting in favour of Sidharth Shukla, Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Yeh season 13 humara #SiddharthShukla hi jeetega! He has rightly said that those who have defamed him have been thrown out by the public and which implies that the public is not stupid and dumb! Yes we are not fools, the fools inside the house think otherwise! #BB13"
After an ugly fight between Rashami and Sidharth, the former's fans have come in support of the actor. Rashami's official Twitter handle tweeted, "SOUND ON...To these Shukla people please hear it again and again she gave him his own dose of medicine #WithAllDueRespect to @sidharth_shukla mother but it is her son who has been lashing out with ugly words for Rashami Desai through out this season.#AbbBas Sherni Rashami Desai"
Mallika Sherawat will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house today.
Bigg Boss 13 will witness the toughest Weekend Ka Vaar tonight where housemates, including Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Paras Chhabra, will be seen losing their cool over one another.
Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's fight intensifies in the house. Salman Khan questions their behaviour and asks the makers to find another host for the show.
In a video shared by Bigg Boss' Twitter handle, we see Salman Khan getting furious at Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai who get into an ugly fight during Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Actor Mallika Sherawat will enter the Bigg Boss house today. She will be seen romancing Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.
While new rules made by the captain became a thing of worry in the house, relationship between the housemates were seen undergoing major changes. Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were seen fighting over Paras Chhabra and how the two feel about him. Sharma, who was hurt by Gill's behaviour, accepted her feelings for Chabbra and told him to stay away from 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. A hurt Gill decides to never talk with Sharma and Chhabra.
Asim Riaz, who became the new captain of the house, was given the responsibility to make new rules in the house. He was told that whosoever will break rules of the house will be punished. While Riaz was seen following Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill's instructions, Vikas Gupta, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen going against the captain's rules.
As the episode proceeded, Shukla got into a heated argument with Desai and Riaz. Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh later joined the argument.
Vikas Gupta took Sidharth Shukla's side and said he will tell Salman Khan about the housemates who instigated Shukla to react and fight over a word which he did not even mean.