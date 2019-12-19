Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE UPDATES: Asim Riaz to become the new captain?

Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE UPDATES: Asim Riaz has become the captain of the house, says reports. Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE UPDATES: Asim Riaz has become the captain of the house, says reports.

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been running successfully since September. The show is now among the top 10 shows in India and has also got an extension of five weeks.

The reason behind the extension is the increased interest of the audience in the politics of Bigg Boss 13 house. People are excited to know with who did Sidharth Shukla fight this time or who the housemates targeted in the nomination task. Rashami Desai’s love life has also attracted a lot of eyeballs ever since Salman Khan revealed the truth of Arhaan Khan being a parent in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

There haven’t been as many evictions from the house as new entries. Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana are some of the celebrities who entered the show after the supposed mid-season finale. Also, evicted contestants Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a comeback to the show.

With so many entries, the show will most likely have its finale on February 16 instead of January 12. There are speculations if Salman Khan will continue to host the show or Farah Khan will take over from him in the last few weeks.