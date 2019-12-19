Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE UPDATES: Asim Riaz to become the new captain?

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been running successfully since September. The show is now among the top 10 shows in India and has also got an extension of five weeks.
The reason behind the extension is the increased interest of the audience in the politics of Bigg Boss 13 house. People are excited to know with who did Sidharth Shukla fight this time or who the housemates targeted in the nomination task. Rashami Desai’s love life has also attracted a lot of eyeballs ever since Salman Khan revealed the truth of Arhaan Khan being a parent in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
There haven’t been as many evictions from the house as new entries. Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana are some of the celebrities who entered the show after the supposed mid-season finale. Also, evicted contestants Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a comeback to the show.
With so many entries, the show will most likely have its finale on February 16 instead of January 12. There are speculations if Salman Khan will continue to host the show or Farah Khan will take over from him in the last few weeks.
Highlights
Shehnaz will give it her all in order to make amends. She will lose her mind as she will not be able to convince him. Will this be the end of Sidnaaz?
Shehnaz Gill's actions during the captaincy task will impact her friendship with Sidharth. He will tell her how deeply he is hurt and tells her he won’t tolerate her absurd behavior anymore.
"#MahiraSharma has issues why #ParasChhabra kissing her, but the she is still sticking to him!! Uff!! Double Standards are so IN!! #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan #BB13," wrote Salil Arunkumar Sand on Twitter.
Bigg Boss 13 is now among the top five shows on the TRP chart. Film and television critic Salil Arunkumar Sand shared on Twitter, "#TVRising - #Top5 Shows (#Week50)
1. #YehhJaduHaiJinnka / #TMKOC
2. #KundaliBhagya / #ChotiSarrdaarni
3. #KumkumBhagya
4. #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai / #TheKapilSharmaShow / #KasautiiZindagiiKay
5. #BiggBoss13"
If reports are to be believed. Asim Riaz will win the final task of captaincy in today's episode. In the task, the contenders of captaincy will have to convince the drivers of four cars parked in the garden area, to give them a ride. The drivers will be Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Shehnaaz Gill. The two contenders who fail to get a ride will be out of the race.
@BasantA62112984 wrote on Twitter, "Today's episode hero was #ShefaliBagga , it might hurt her the way everyone are siding her always. Even she has right to become captain. So I support her 🧡 @shefali_bagga."
Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri is not happy with him getting closer to Mahira Sharma. She told India Forums, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don't want to jump to any conclusion."
Commenting on Shefali Bagga's irritating act in Wednesday's episode, Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter, "#ShefaliBagga ne bahotttttt hasaayaaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 i just cudnt stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣 uthaaa diya sabko #BB13 @ColorsTV."
Kamya Punjabi tweeted, "Guys pls dont blow this out of proportion... its between two friends, let it be between them, yeh khatti meethi nok jhok hai n they will be back together soon #SidNaaz forever #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla #BB13"
@Shubhi12246622 posted on Twitter, "I think the whole problem is that real emotions and game plans are obstructing each other's path. #ShehnaazGill and #SidharthShukla knew and accepted each others game plan until they start getting affected & started expecting from each other. When #SidharthShukla starts expecting from #ShehnaazGill, she (even us) couldn't understand. Sana was always like this. It is Sid who has this sudden realization that he wants more in relationship. Why can't he just tell her as Sana has no idea whats going on in Sid's mind #SidNaaz."
Mastermind Vikas Gupta is hell-bent on making life difficult for Arhaan Khan.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are struggling with their feelings for each other.
The fight to win captaincy continued in Wednesday's episode. After a lot of chaos Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Asim, Vikas, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima entered the next round of the task.
Sidharth Shukla got hurt with Shehnaaz Gill's behaviour of seeking Paras Chhabra's attention over and over again. He told Paras he can no longer deal with this one-sided relationship and thus will not talk to her again. Shehnaaz made efforts to talk to him but failed. All her cute tactics didn't work for her this time.
Another highlight of the episode was Shefali Bagga's crazy behaviour in the middle of the night which Sidharth compared to Imam Siddique. Shefali annoyed the housemates while they were asleep by banging utensils with a spoon. She even threw water at Madhurima to wake her up. To stop her, Vikas Gupta locked her in the bathroom.