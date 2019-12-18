Bigg Boss 13 December 18 Live Updates: Mastermind aka Vikas Gupta will change the game during captaincy task?

Bigg Boss 13 December 18 Live Updates: Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be out of the captaincy task. Bigg Boss 13 December 18 Live Updates: Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be out of the captaincy task.

The contestants who have the maximum contribution in making the show a hit are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. They have been involved in most of the drama that happens inside the house and even Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar revolves around them.

Others who are in the house but are struggling to grab attention include Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta. With Bigg Boss introducing several twists and turns, it cannot be assumed what will happen in the upcoming weeks.

With the growing popularity, Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks. The finale, that was earlier supposed to happen on January 12, will most likely take place on February 16.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The audience has finally gotten hooked to the season and its contestants. And with so many housemates locked in at the moment, it wouldn’t have been logical to end it in a few weeks. The makers are trying to negotiate with Salman for the dates, which he had already given for the Prabhudheva film. If he indeed opts out, Farah Khan will most likely take charge.”