Bigg Boss 13 December 18 Live Updates: Mastermind aka Vikas Gupta will change the game during captaincy task?

The contestants who have the maximum contribution in making the show a hit are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. They have been involved in most of the drama that happens inside the house and even Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar revolves around them.
Others who are in the house but are struggling to grab attention include Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta. With Bigg Boss introducing several twists and turns, it cannot be assumed what will happen in the upcoming weeks.
With the growing popularity, Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks. The finale, that was earlier supposed to happen on January 12, will most likely take place on February 16.
A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The audience has finally gotten hooked to the season and its contestants. And with so many housemates locked in at the moment, it wouldn’t have been logical to end it in a few weeks. The makers are trying to negotiate with Salman for the dates, which he had already given for the Prabhudheva film. If he indeed opts out, Farah Khan will most likely take charge.”
"Vikas Gupta is so bloody brave! He is giving a neck-to-neck competition to Asim in the hustle tussle! He is not someone who will be subdued by aggression! I don't think any contestant this time has an intellect level equal to that of #VikasGupta!" @BiggBossWorld tweeted.
Kamya Punjabi said Rashami Desai is far better than Shehnaz Gill. In a tweet, she mentioned, "When we compare Shehnaz and Rashmi. #RashmiDesai is far far better than #ShehnaazGill #BiggBoss13 #BB13"
In a video shared by Colors TV's Twitter handle, we see Master Mind aka Vikas Gupta playing games in order to throw contenders out of the captaincy task.
Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task. The audience will see four cars parked in the garden area. Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga will be given the responsibility to drive the cars. However, the contenders of captaincy will have to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who fail to do so will directly be out of the race. The task will take an interesting turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta will ditch Arhaan after agreeing to give him a ride.
While talking about Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Hindustani Bhau, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, said "These celebs are all playing characters, so it’s really difficult to know what’s real and what’s not. Although I was most experienced among them, I couldn’t read them. It’s a strange place.”
In today's episode, the audience will get to see Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma expressing their feelings to each other.
During the captaincy task, Bigg Boss agreed with Sidharth Shukla and it seems that the moment is being celebrated by the actor's fans. On Twitter, @ramyanls wrote, "That's why #SidharthShukla is called the taskmaster. He not only performs the task with full potential but also tries to understand how to perform smartly here's the proof. Even #BiggBoss13 told him dhanyawad when he explained every1 how to play the task with fun. #BB13"
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ali Quli Mirza, on Bigg Buzz, said Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz will be the top three contestant of the on-going season. He says Paras Chhabra will be fourth contestant to reach finale.
A Twitter user @Krishna81170865 wrote, 'Why on this earth I feel I am not watching @BiggBoss but Kyuki Saas bhi kabhi Bahu thi??? Reality show hai ya Daily soap. Now we have to figure out kaun kiska hai. Pehle Sidnaaz now Mahira Paras. Madhu Vishal, Arhan Rashmi. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND what the hell #BB13'
Shehnaaz Gill will be seen trying everything possible to woo Sidharth Shukla. While she fails to make amends, Vikas Gupta will make her understand that she needs to stick by those who love her.
Shefali Bagga, who went against the house and decided not to let them sleep, will get into a fight with Madhurima and Rashami. While Rashami will be seen getting physical in trying to get rid of Shefali's act, Madhurima will be seen pushing Shefali out of the room. Irritated housemates will decide to keep Shefali away for a while. Vikas, the captain, with Arhaan and Sidharth will lock Shefali in the washroom.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra tweeted, "It was fun to see how #SidharthShukla njoyg the game #BB13 #BiggBoss"
It seems like Shefali Bagga's actions during the captaincy task have not gone down well with the audience. A Twitter user, @imuday02 mentioned, "It looked like a nice task, but this good for nothing #ShefaliBagga ruined it to get some footage which she isn’t getting since her re-entry. Because she possibly couldn’t think of a better way to be seen. Ab lagaayega Salman class weekend pe. #BB13 #BiggBoss13"
In Tuesday's episode, we saw Shefali Bagga destroying the props given by Bigg Boss to perform the captaincy task. On Wednesday, will the housemates face the consequences?
In a video shared by Bigg Boss' Twitter handle, we see Shefali Bagga losing her cool and creating trouble for the housemates.
Talking to indianexpress.com about the latest season of Bigg Boss 13, Sambhavna Seth expressed her views on the entire Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan fiasco. She said, " I just hope she (Rashami) doesn’t decide to stay with Arhaan Khan. We have all seen such con men in our lives. Rashami has already gone through a lot and I don’t think she deserves this ordeal. That man’s eyes tell that he is a cheat. He speaks about bringing her to the show and she having zero bank balance. I want to ask him how did he find out about her financial condition in just a few months of being together.”
A fan of Sidharth Shukla's game, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi liked him in Tuesday's episode. She wrote on Twitter, "Highlight of today's episode was @sidharth_shukla ke one liners n expressions 😆😆 " nahi nahi zinda hai" 🤣🤣🤣 "phir bed par jayenge aur normal zindagi chalegi " yeh toh killerrrrr tha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 thank god u are back #BB13 @ColorsTV."
Tuesday's episode in the Bigg Boss 13 house was packed with varied emotions. Here are the highlights from the episode:
Shehnaz Gill got upset with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla for not supporting her during the captaincy task. Throwing tantrums like a kid, she said both of them have betrayed her at some point or another. Sidharth took her tantrums in fun and asked her to do everything to stay in the race of captaincy.
Rashami Desai lost her cool during the captaincy task when her teammate Shefali Bagga refused to leave the task. Madhurima, a member of Rashami's team, supported her and joined her in the shouting match. Annoyed with Shefali's attitude, Rashami walked away and when Arhaan tried to calm her down, she yelled at him as well for not supporting her.
After she got no support from her team member, Shefali Bagga sabotaged the task and destroyed the props of the captaincy task.