Bigg Boss 13 December 16 episode: Highlights

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar ended with Hindustani Bhau leaving the show. Along with Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli were also nominated last week.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw some interesting tasks too. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma entered the show to promote their romantic single “Ranjhaana”, which has been sung by Arijit Singh. Khan and Sharma entered the house after interacting with host Salman Khan. In the house, Khan, while greeting Rashami Desai, asked her to be very careful about her decision in regards to Arhaan Khan. She asked Desai to not repeat mistakes she committed in her past.

Khan and Sharma gave an interesting task to the housemates during which they had to chose a Friend, Enemy (a contestant who is dangerous for them in the house) and lastly Zero (someone whose existence does not matter). While many considered Rashami Desai as a friend, Shehnaaz Gill was declared a danger because she is a strong contestant. Lastly, contestants considered Madhurima Tuli as the weakest contestant in the house.

As the episode proceeded, Salman Khan asked the housemates to perform ‘Thapad’ task where the selected contestants had to answer the host’s questions. In another task, the housemates had to burst balloons of a respective contestant, addressing one misconception he/she has about himself or someone else in the house.

In Monday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla entering the house. The actor had left the show due to his medical condition. He was kept in a secret room with Paras Chhabra for a while. However, he was later sent out of the house for medical treatment.