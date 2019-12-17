Bigg Boss 13 December 16 episode: Highlights

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar ended with Hindustani Bhau leaving the show. Along with Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli were also nominated last week.
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw some interesting tasks too. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma entered the show to promote their romantic single “Ranjhaana”, which has been sung by Arijit Singh. Khan and Sharma entered the house after interacting with host Salman Khan. In the house, Khan, while greeting Rashami Desai, asked her to be very careful about her decision in regards to Arhaan Khan. She asked Desai to not repeat mistakes she committed in her past.
Khan and Sharma gave an interesting task to the housemates during which they had to chose a Friend, Enemy (a contestant who is dangerous for them in the house) and lastly Zero (someone whose existence does not matter). While many considered Rashami Desai as a friend, Shehnaaz Gill was declared a danger because she is a strong contestant. Lastly, contestants considered Madhurima Tuli as the weakest contestant in the house.
As the episode proceeded, Salman Khan asked the housemates to perform ‘Thapad’ task where the selected contestants had to answer the host’s questions. In another task, the housemates had to burst balloons of a respective contestant, addressing one misconception he/she has about himself or someone else in the house.
In Monday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla entering the house. The actor had left the show due to his medical condition. He was kept in a secret room with Paras Chhabra for a while. However, he was later sent out of the house for medical treatment.
The episode started with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan sitting with Vikas Gupta and trying to sort out the entire mess around their relationship. Desai suggested taking a break from it and being just friends until they are inside the Bigg Boss house. Khan agreed to it and promised to clear all the confusion once they are out of the show.
One of the major highlights of the episode was the return of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill was called into the confession room where she was surprised to see her best friend and confidant Shukla. Everyone, including his old friend Asim Riaz, was happy to see him back in the house.
Later, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where every contestant had to break the sugar bottle on the head of two other contestants who he/she wishes to nominate.
By the end of the process, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Asim Riaz were nominated for eviction.
After nominations, Vishal and Madhurima discussed the politics of Bigg Boss house and everyone was surprised to see how the former lovers bonded with each other after getting nominated. The episode ended with Shukla losing his temper when Vishal and Madhurima talked in hushed tones late in the night and disturbed others.
In Sunday's episode, Rashami and Asim, during a task, chose each other as a friend. Since then, fans are showing their love on this new bond. Rashami's team through the actor's Twitter handle tweeted a video of the moment and wrote, "In a house where relationships can change in the wink of an eye, Rashami and #AsimRiaz find in each other a friend to count on. Cheers to blossoming, newfound friendship!"
Commenting on Hindustani Bhau's eviction from Bigg Boss, trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Ultra diplomacy is the reason #HindustaniBhau is evicted but one thing is commendable that he dint do anything in the show which he is famous for outside the house. Respect bhau for this, wishing him all the best. #BiggBoss13"
Hina Khan, who had come on Bigg Boss 13 to promote her song "Ranjhaana" has won hearts yet again. The actor's gesture towards Rashami Desai when she entered the house has gained immense love from her fans. "@eyehinakhan is the living proof that one trophy can never make you a winner or a loser. She came 2nd & she has achieved much more than the winner. Positive outlook & hard work is more important than a trophy. She has evolved a lot👏👏👏," @RealKrutika, a fan of Hina, tweeted.
Rashami Desai has been in news for her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Taking Rashami's side, Karanvir Bohra tweeted, "Play your game like a player #rashmidesai you are strong #BiggBoss13"
"King is back! All charged up & ready to rule once again. He is looking so cute & refreshed, it felt like a year without him. #MissingYouSidShukla" @TeamSidharthFC tweeted.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh is happy that Sidharth Shukla is coming back to the Bigg Boss house. He tweeted, "Aah gaye reh!!!!!!! Apna hero aah gaya!!!" with a hashtag that read, "Missing you SidShukla"
Sidharth Shukla will re-enter Bigg Boss house in today's episode. He will receive a warm welcome from his friends Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma and others.
It looks like Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are all set to part ways.