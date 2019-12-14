Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Madhurima Tuli evicted

Bigg Boss 13 December 14 episode: Sunil Grover will tickle Salman Khan’s funny bone today. Bigg Boss 13 December 14 episode: Sunil Grover will tickle Salman Khan’s funny bone today.

The last day of the week in the Bigg Boss 13 house once again witnessed some over the top fights. Rashami Desai yelled at Vishal Aditya Singh for his choice of words while commenting on her video with Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh could not hold herself back when Asim Riaz accused her of getting into unnecessary fights and Shefali Bagga was mighty upset on being chosen for the jail punishment.

The episode started with a silly fight for bed between Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga. Next morning, Bigg Boss introduced the jail task where everyone had to decide on two names who will have to go to jail and will do all the household chores. While nominating Vishal for the punishment, Desai got into a fight with him for saying inappropriate things about her video with Shukla.

Arti Singh and Asim Riaz also got into an ugly fight over a trivial issue. Finally, it was Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga who were given jail punishment. Later, Riaz, who needs no provocation to get into a fight, started shouting at Shefali Jariwala for not supporting him enough during the luxury budget task. He lost the task to Paras Chabbra and was barred from using the luxury budget item.

Towards the end of the day, Mahira Sharma tried to tell Chabbra about her feelings but also mentioned how her family would get upset and it will get difficult for her to even step outside the house. Chabbra told her it might not be as difficult for her as it would be for him since his mother is already upset with him.

Now, with Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it would be interesting to know who will become the target of Salman Khan’s wrath and who will get evicted from the house.