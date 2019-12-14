Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Madhurima Tuli evicted

The last day of the week in the Bigg Boss 13 house once again witnessed some over the top fights. Rashami Desai yelled at Vishal Aditya Singh for his choice of words while commenting on her video with Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh could not hold herself back when Asim Riaz accused her of getting into unnecessary fights and Shefali Bagga was mighty upset on being chosen for the jail punishment.
The episode started with a silly fight for bed between Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga. Next morning, Bigg Boss introduced the jail task where everyone had to decide on two names who will have to go to jail and will do all the household chores. While nominating Vishal for the punishment, Desai got into a fight with him for saying inappropriate things about her video with Shukla.
Arti Singh and Asim Riaz also got into an ugly fight over a trivial issue. Finally, it was Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga who were given jail punishment. Later, Riaz, who needs no provocation to get into a fight, started shouting at Shefali Jariwala for not supporting him enough during the luxury budget task. He lost the task to Paras Chabbra and was barred from using the luxury budget item.
Towards the end of the day, Mahira Sharma tried to tell Chabbra about her feelings but also mentioned how her family would get upset and it will get difficult for her to even step outside the house. Chabbra told her it might not be as difficult for her as it would be for him since his mother is already upset with him.
Now, with Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it would be interesting to know who will become the target of Salman Khan’s wrath and who will get evicted from the house.
Salman Khan tells Madhurima she is evicted but she has to stay in the house till tomorrow. Also, he announces double eviction which means another contestant will be evicted tomorrow.
Salman gives a task to the contestants where they have to pour ink in Asim and Vishal's heart-shaped container if they have been hurt by their actions. Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga pour ink in Vishal's heart and Aarti and Madhurima pour the ink in Asim's heart. Arhaan pours ink in Vishal's container and Shehnaz, Mahira, Hindustani Bhau put it in Asim's container.
The caller of the week asks Madhurima about Vishal Aditya Singh. She says she goes to Vishal because she had a soft corner for him and from hereon she will talk to everyone.
Gutthi continues entertaining the audience. He celebrates his honeymoon with Salman Khan and later introduces the audience to their kid as well.
Salman Khan and Gutthi share onion garland. Salman also gives a gold bangle to Gutthi and both of them dance on "Dil Diyaan Gallan"
Gutthi aka Sunil Grover promotes Dabangg 3. He leaves Salman Khan in splits with his song. Also, he asks Salman why is he losing temper in the show and says according to his mother it is because he is not getting married.
Sunil Grover enters the stage of Bigg Boss 13 as Gutthi. He dances with Salman and entertains the audience. Gutthi tells Salman she wants to marry him. In her peculiar style, he introduces Salman to his family.
Salman shows Sidharth messages from his fans. His fans wish him on his birthday and wish him good health.
Salman Khan calls Sidharth Shukla and announces he is safe from eviction this week. He also jokes about his medical condition and says, "now we have to see if God saves you or not".
Salman Khan tells Rashami if she is bankrupt with five houses, then everyone should be as bankrupt as her. Salman also informs her that Arhaan's family was living in Rashami's house in her absence. Arhaan apologises to Rashami to bring up her personal things on the show.
Vishal Aditya Singh explains he is not being fake but Salman tells him he is coming across as one. Salman asks Madhurima about her fight with Vishal. He tells Madhurima she should respect her relationship with Vishal and maintain a good relationship with him inside the house.
Salman Khan asks Shefali Jariwala why does he not see the same confidence in her as was seen in the first week. Shefali says after listening to what Kamya told her, she has realised she needs to buck up her game and be less emotional.
Salman Khan asks Asim Riaz to stop annoying his fellow housemates unnecessarily. He tells him not to get high headed just because Salman praised him.
Salman Khan enters the house and tells the contestants he will just lie down and host the entire episode. He does this to make Hindustani Bhau understand how it appears on the television when people in the show keep sleeping throughout the episode. Hindustani Bhau says he didn't sleep but Salman asks the rest of the contestants to tell the name of the contestants who keep sleeping. Everyone takes Bhau's name. Still, Bhau refuses to accept that he sleeps throughout the day.
"Don't be so zoned out. Arhaan said you were on road, you were bankrupt, and it was hurtful for me to hear that." Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav Desai told Rashami. He tells Arhaan you might have supported my sister emotionally but there's nothing else. After he leaves the house, Arhaan tries to explain it to Rashami he didn't intend to portray her in a bad light. Rashami says he should have kept their personal matter personal.
After Hiten leaves, Paras and Vishal fight over Mahira. Paras says Vishal didn't support Mahira when she was alone in the house.
Hiten Tejwani says it is not Arti Singh who is confused in the game. rather, it is Vishal Aditya Singh who is confused. Hiten asks Hindustani Bhau what does he do during the entire week apart from sleeping. He asks Vikas Gupta where is he lost in the game. He was once the mastermind of the game but now he is a nobody.
Next, Kamya tells Arhaan he is in the Bigg Boss house because of Rashami so he should stop believing otherwise. To Rashami, she says, she is a strong personality and she should not repeat the same mistake in life referring to her marriage to Nandish Sandhu. Kamya Punjabi also tells Madhurima she is sick as she called Vishal Aditya Singh a eunuch.
The first one to enter the house is Kamya Punjabi. She tells Shefali Jariwala she smartly destroyed Asim and Sidharth Shukla's friendship, she convinced Rashami to file a case against Shehnaz for hurting her finger and also manipulated Arhaan and Rashami to leave the house and sort out their relationship. But Kamya tells Shefali she might be manipulative but she is not the mastermind.
Salman Khan enters the stage of Bigg Boss 13. He says people have told him that they enjoy watching Bigg Boss and learn a lot from what happens inside the house. He tells the viewers about Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Gaurav Desai entering the house for a task.
While Salman Khan will pull up Hindustani Bhau for sleeping in the house, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tulli are accused of being fake. Arhaan Khan once again will be at the receiving end of Salman's anger.
Last week's evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about her BB13 stint. She said, “It was a short journey of five weeks but it was a sweet time. I am slightly disappointed by the way I got evicted. If it was on the audience, I would have been still in the game. This shouldn’t have happened but we cannot help somethings.”
On Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Shefali Jariwala and Aarti Singh discuss what type of boyfriend would Asim be. Aarti starts the conversation asking him, “Asim tu relationship me hota toh girlfriend ko kitni baar call karta din me?”
Shefali tries to answer, “Nai yeh zaada as such chipkoo nai hai,” as Aarti continues, “Nai nai yeh bohot payara hai woh. Chipkoo nai hai but he is very loving. Toh karega yeh phone zaada. Zaada nai matlab mai 15 – 20 waali baat nai kar rahi hu.”
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi recently spoke to Indianexpress.com about the recent tendency of Bigg Boss 13 makers to frequently bring back evicted contestants as wild cards. She said, “It’s so unfair for the audience. They vote to save their favourite contestants. The ones with the least votes get rejected but they are all returning. And so, this season, every time one gets evicted, it’s not a shocker. Somewhere, there is a chance that they might be back. And that has taken away the thrill.”
Hiten Tejwani, Kamya Punjabi and others will ruffle many feathers in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Sidharth Shukla, who walked out of Bigg Boss 13 following Typhoid, will be a small part of Salman Khan Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per Pinkvilla.com, Salman Khan will video call Sidharth Shukla to one, wish him on his birthday and two, inform him that he is safe from eliminations.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi will enter Bigg Boss 13 house today. She will be showing mirror to Arhaan Khan during a task, giving him a reality check. In a video shared by Colors TV, Kamya is heard saying to Arhaan, "Audience knows you only and only because of Rashami Desai." To Rashami she says,"People make mistakes only once in life."
Vikas Gupta shared his reasons for doing Bigg Boss again. He told indianexpress.com, “I have been told that I am the first in the history of the show to do it twice. I got sold on this fact and also because there was good money (laughs). But honestly, I found myself in the show and in the past two years, a lot has changed. I hope I can find myself again and emerge as a better human being.”
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 13, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hiten Tejwani, Kamya Panjabi and Rashami Desai's brother will give reality check to the housemates.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's team tweeted a video of the housemates celebrating the actor's birthday.
"While fans and well-wishers were celebrating Sidharth’s birthday outside the house, it was lovely to see all the #BB13 housemates also celebrating his birthday inside the house in their own sweet way!! Inspite of him not being there due to health reasons, all the housemates still showed some birthday love for the birthday boy!! Really shows how much Sid has managed to not only win hearts outside the house, but inside it as well!" Sidharth's team tweeted.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau who enjoys a humongous fan following outside the house for his YouTube videos, has failed to entertain the viewers of Bigg Boss 13. According to a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, 45% readers voted for Bhau's eviction from the house.
Former Bigg Boss contestants, Hiten Tejwani and Kamya Punjabi, and Rashami's brother Gaurav will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and give a reality check to the contestants. Both, Kamya and Gaurav will warn Rashami against Arhaan. Hiten will tell Vikas Gupta he no longer looks like a mastermind and is lost somewhere in the crowd. Also, he will be heard saying that not Arti but Vishal should be the confused contestant of this season.