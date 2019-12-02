Bigg Boss 13 December 1 episode: Highlights

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen on Sunday with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. On Saturday’s episode, host Salman announced the popular reality show has been extended by five weeks.
The contestants who are still fighting to lift the trophy are Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.
In Sunday’s episode, Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. They also played a fun game with Salman on stage.
Highlights
While the BTS of Sidharth-Shehnaaz's video was super funny, these Bigg Boss 13 contestants did a good job in the final video. The episode came to an end with this.
Salman Khan asks contestants to name a contestant who made the show a success. The contestant will be safe from next week's nominations. While Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chabbra get a mention, Shehnaaz Gill gets the most votes.
Salman Khan pulls a fast one on nominated contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Salman later announces that as Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left the show, no one will be evicted this week.
Divya Khosla Kumar is here to promote her new music video 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'.
After Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi leave the stage, Salman plays another game with the housemates. The contestants will take one step into the pool with each 'yes' said by a co-contestant.
Pati Patni Aur Woh actors have fun on the Bigg Boss 13 stage with Salman Khan. They put on headphones and guess what others are saying.
In the 'Kaun hai woh' game, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau get their face blackened.
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are happy about their first visit to the Bigg Boss house. They are set to play a game with the housemates.
Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are asked about the show. The actors ace the quiz.
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are on the Bigg Boss 13 stage. Salman Khan asks Bhumi if she can be the host of the show during the extension. Ananya also shares her obsession with the show. The actor shares that she celebrated her birthday in 2015 with a Bigg Boss birthday cake.
Contestants share their opinions about each other via the 'Galatfehmi ke Gubbare' game.
Shehnaaz Gill gives a Thank you speech in English. Salman Khan also mentions that the audience wants to see a video with Sidharth and Shehnaaz. He asks them to make a video.
The Vishal Aditya Singh-Mahira Sharma video is shown first. Contestants are happy with the final video and gave it 5 stars. But Salman Khan mentions that the audience has picked Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai video as the winner.
Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill about the video she made with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Shehnaaz mentions that Sidharth was not ready to go shirtless. Paras Chhabra is not happy with Vishal Aditya Singh.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan enters in style. He interacts with the contestants via Me TV.