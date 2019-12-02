Bigg Boss 13 December 1 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 is aired on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 is aired on Colors.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to the small screen on Sunday with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. On Saturday’s episode, host Salman announced the popular reality show has been extended by five weeks.

The contestants who are still fighting to lift the trophy are Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurrana, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma.

In Sunday’s episode, Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. They also played a fun game with Salman on stage.