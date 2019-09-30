Bigg Boss 13 September 30 episode preview: Ameesha Patel to make exciting announcements

The thirteenth season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss kicked off on Sunday night. Today, the housemate will face the challenges of the first day in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

After Salman’s announcement of the ‘Bed Friend Forever’ task which required the housemates to pair up with each other in order to share their beds for the night, there was a flurry of excitement. While Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai didn’t get off to the best start, Koena Mitra seemed happy with her partner Shefali Bagga. On the other hand, Paras Chabbra looked elated as he got a chance to share his bed with actors Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The housemates will wake up to the sound of music, but before anything can happen, actor Ameesha Patel will make her entry as the ‘Maalkin’ of the house. She will be received warmly by the participants. Ameesha will announce that every week a lady will be crowned the Queen of the Bathroom and will get special facilities.

Later in the day as the contestants will bicker over the lack of ration in the house, Ameesha will conduct a game of pass and parcel which will further allow the inmates to select groceries for some days. The only twist is that they have to pass the parcel using only their mouths.

And in case you were wondering, the first day will not pass without its quota of fights as Paras Chabbra and Siddarth Dey will lock horns with Azim Riaz for using inappropriate words during one of his rap sessions.

As the day will come to a close, Ameesha Patel will announce another task which will further set the pace of the show. Called ‘Malkin Chahti Hai’, the female housemates are supposed to select two boys for a series of games. Watch this space to know who will end up as the winner in the task.

Bigg Boss 13 airs every Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm during weekends.