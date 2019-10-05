Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 written update: Koena Mitra reveals details about her ex-boyfriend

The fifth day in the Bigg Boss 13 house was more talk than action. The housemates bonded with the ones they liked and some got into arguments with the others. However, without much action, the episode got boring after a while.

The highlight of the episode was Koena Mitra talking about her past relationships and her take on marriage and love. She told Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh about her last relationship which scarred her for life. She was dating a guy from Turkey who was an obsessive lover. She revealed he once locked her in the bathroom so that she could not go out of the house and jokingly once told her he will take her to Turkey and will burn her passport so that she can never return to India.

Being a senior, Koena also stood up for actors, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai when Siddharth Dey passed comments about their profession and said they have no work in hands which is why they are in the show. She tried to make him understand he should not be commenting on anyone’s profession but Dey got angry. He said he has no interest in living in the house of Bigg Boss and said, “Mujhe toh yahan rehna bhi nahi hai. Mai apni maid ko bol ke aaya saat din baad aane ko.”

The other argument happened between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. The two argued over their friendship with Paras Chhabra. During the fight, Mahira body-shamed Shenhnaaz and the Punjabi actor in return commented on her ‘shameless’ clothing sense. Why are this season’s contestants hell-bent on each other’s body weight? Well, in the end, Shehnaaz won as Paras said, if need be, he will choose Shehnaaz over Mahira.

Bigg Boss asked the women of the house to give a black ring to a male contestant who they think is a misfit to go ahead in the game. Devoleena and Koena took Dey’s name, Dalljiet and Mahira found Abu Malik unfair in the task hence gave him a black ring each, Shefali Bagga named Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Rashami and Aarti found Asim as the weak link.

Now going by the preview of the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants are in for a good grilling session with Salman Khan who will pull them up for not being able to choose the first queen in the house.