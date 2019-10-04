Bigg Boss 13 Day 4 written updates: Shefali Bagga gets in the bad books of housemates

Among all arguments which have taken centre stage over the years in the house of Bigg Boss, one of the more prominent ones is taking a stand for oneself and for the wrong which happens in the house. Salman Khan, in his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, has also often pulled up contestants for not standing up for injustice. Picking up from there, this season’s contestant Shefali Bagga seems to have taken this “I will take a stand for myself” way too seriously.

It so happened that on the second day of the ‘Bigg Boss Hospital’ task, tables turned and those who were doctors on the first day of the task were made patients. Paras Chhabra and Shefali underwent the ear treatment wherein Asim and Arti Singh tried to make them leave their chairs by saying mean things, Mahira and Shehnaaz were chosen for the skin treatment by Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra and Devoleena and Dalljiet were given the stomach treatment by making them eat a weird combination of food items.

After Team B (Shefali, Devoleena, Dalljiet, Paras, Mahira and Shehnaaz) won the task, Bigg Boss asked them to name the Queen of the house. While all of them agreed on Devoleena’s name, Shefali ‘took a stand for herself’ and stuck to her name. Miffed with their failure to come to a unanimous decision, Bigg Boss announced there will be no queen this week. This further agitated the housemates who found Shefali selfish and doing things only to save herself from eviction.

Amidst all the confusion and the fights, one contestant who appeared to be a smarter player of the game was Shehnaaz. Not only did the Punjabi actor showed a sportsmanship kind of spirit during the task, but she also didn’t follow the herd when it came to cornering Shefali and forming an opinion about her. She is smart enough to not get into unnecessary fights and make enemies so early in the game.