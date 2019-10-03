Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: No elimination this week

As days are passing by, Bigg Boss 13 is turning into everything it has been for so many years. The same old task of torturing opponents so they quit and the same techniques to torture them made me wonder who was tortured more – this season’s contestant Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 10’s winner Manveer Gurjar or season eight’s winner Gautam Gulati. Well, whoever it was, one thing is for sure, it was Bigg Boss 13 contestants who seemed more considerate and humane while performing the task.

Advertising

The housemates were divided into two teams, doctors and patients. While Paras Chabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill were doctors, the team of patients included Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Siddharth Dey, Koena Mitra and Asim Riaz.

Paras and Devoleena had to make Sidharth leave his chair by applying cow dunk, spices, ice, mud, wax strips. However, unlike the previous seasons, the two didn’t make the task dirty by stooping to an ugly level. They took into consideration the health hazards of the things they were using and were quick enough to remove all of it as soon as the task got over.

Mahira Sharma and Dalljiet Kaur also performed the task well with Siddharth Dey and Koena Mitra. But it was Koena’s strategy of taking her time in chewing green chillies and drinking water slowly that made her win a point for her team. Dey also didn’t leave his chair until the buzzer rang.

The last set of contestants to be tortured were Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. To make Arti leave her chair, Shefali Bagga asked her about her divorce and alleged relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Arti chose to say quiet and later burst into tears. Shefali along with Shehnaaz also tried to poke Rashami about her age, height and ‘motaapa’ but none of it helped. Instead, it was Shehnaaz only who got restless and told Rashami to leave her seat as she respects her a lot and cannot say mean things just to win the task.

Unlike the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this year all the contestants looked invested in the weekly task and performed it with sincerity. The only exception being Asim Riaz who got miffed when Devoleena Bhattacharjee applied hair removal cream on his neck.

Amidst all the drama, a scroller at the bottom of the screen informed viewers about voting lines being closed this week.