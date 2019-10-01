Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabra target Asim Riaz for racist comments

The thirteenth season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss kicked off on Monday and as of now, everything seems fine. Neither did we get to watch any big fights nor did we see any contestant do something out of the box to grab attention.

Day one started with model Asim Riaz being asked by everyone to wear a T-shirt and not sleep in just his shorts. He came up with several excuses on why he doesn’t want to. Finally, the female contestants convinced him that he cannot sleep without a t-shirt in the Bigg Boss house.

After a long day, writer Siddharth Dey’s loud snoring kept rest of the housemates awake at night. The next morning, all of them met the ‘maalkin’ of the house, Ameesha Patel who revealed the secret of a locked bathroom. It is for one female contestant who will be the ‘Queen of the week’ and will have the keys for the special bathroom for that week. What a weird reward for being a queen!

However, for the rest of the episode, the viewers got to see the contestants perform some silly tasks, including the ration task where the contestants had to sit in a row, pick up food items with their mouth and pass on to each other until it reached the other end of the row. The other tasks included a ramp walk, some Sher-o-Shayari for the ‘maalkin’ Ameesha and female contestants naming Asim and Abu Malik the two worst performing male contestants. At the end of the tasks, Ameesha gave a black heart each to Asim and Siddharth Dey. What they are for and how will it affect the game, well she hasn’t revealed yet.

With a not so convincing ‘maalkin’, I wonder if this newly introduced concept will work in favour of the show or not.

Throughout the episode, the only ones who managed to make themselves visible from among the crowd of 13 contestants were former Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra and writer Siddharth Dey. They targeted fellow contestant Asim for speaking in English, making some racist comments and focusing on hailing from Jammu and Kashmir to “attract votes”. While some of it seemed genuine, the rest looked forced and was sort of a deliberate attempt to corner Asim and pull everyone’s attention towards them.

Now, with the first episode being a dull affair as against Salman’s promise of it being full of twists and turns and the contestants starting to play their game from the first day itself, we hope things spice up in the upcoming days.