Dalljiet Kaur gets evicted from Bigg Boss 13

On Saturday, television actor Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 13. Along with her, the other housemates nominated were Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

As already reported by indianexpress.com, this weekend will have a double elimination. Host Salman Khan will evict another one among the three nominated contestant on Sunday.

Dalljiet Kaur is popular for her work in shows like Kulvadhu, Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon and more recently Qayamat Ki Raat, Boss: Baap of Special Services and Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega. The actor was married to Shaleen Bhanot and has a six-year-old son Jaydon, who she is singlehandedly bringing up after her divorce.

Before entering the show, the 36-year-old had told indianexpress.com that Bigg Boss is a great platform where she can showcase her real self. She added, “I feel it is also the show that really makes you strong. And this, we have witnessed in many seasons. I just hope it stabilises me and Jaydon in many more ways and does us real good.”

When we told her that it’s also a show that delves with a lot of negativity, Dalljiet said, “My son will be my strength to overcome everything. I am here for him, and I want to come out of the show as a winner, even if that means coming home without the trophy. But I want to survive there for the longest time. I am doing this show for the right reasons and will always stand for the truth. I want to make Jaydon proud with my journey so that he feels happy when he grows up and watches the show.”

Bigg Boss 13 launched on September 29 with 13 celebs that consisted of Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga, Asim Reaz and Mahira Sharma.

Touted to be a fast paced series, the makers will have a mini finale in four-weeks post which some new contestants will also join the show for the remaining period. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air sometime in January.