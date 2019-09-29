Bigg Boss 13 contestants list, house, start date, timing, channel, voting: All you need to know

The thirteenth season of television’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss goes on air today. With the show doing away with commoners, it is expected to be a little better from its last two dismal seasons where a mix of celebrities and commoners failed to spice up the proceedings.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the premiere of Bigg Boss 13 will be aired today on the channel Colors.

Before you see the madness unfold on TV, here’s everything you need to know about the all-new season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 13 Contestants

Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz will participate in the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Sabke dilon ki dhadkane tez karne aa raha hai yeh sexy single! Who is he?#BiggBoss13 ka temperature hoga rise 29 Sep, 9 PM se aur Mon-Fri 10:30 PM with @BeingSalmanKhan. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AyU62M6AHL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 House

This year, the Bigg Boss house is called ‘Bigg Boss Museum’. It is a youthful house designed in lively hues. Unlike the previous seasons, this year the house has been set up in Mumbai instead of Lonavla. It is erected on a vast 18500 sq.ft area and has 93 cameras which will track 14 celebrity contestants throughout their stint in the house.

Talking about designing the new pop culture Bigg Boss 13 house, art director Omung Kumar in a statement said, “We have very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants’ ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There’s a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious.”

When and Where to watch Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm. For Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by Salman Khan, tune in to Colors at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. For those who cannot watch the show on TV, it will also be available on the VOOT app but on the following morning. You can also stream the reality show live on the Jio TV app as well.

Voting

Like every year, you can vote for your favourite contestant by logging in to the VOOT app.