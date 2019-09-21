Bigg Boss 13: Makers introduce Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla as contestants

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to kickstart from next weekend. The season will feature only celebrity contestants. While there is a lot of buzz around who would get locked in the palatial house, the makers have released teasers revealing small screen stars Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as contestants.

Sidharth’s teaser begins with the actor emerging from a swimming pool. A voiceover states that he is India’s most eligible bachelor, who is famous, hot, naughty and who every girl wants to mingle with. While his face is not clearly visible, throughout the video, the Balika Vadhu star flexes his muscles showing off his physique as girls go gaga over him.

Sabke dilon ki dhadkane tez karne aa raha hai yeh sexy single! Who is he?#BiggBoss13 ka temperature hoga rise 29 Sep, 9 PM se aur Mon-Fri 10:30 PM with @BeingSalmanKhan. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AyU62M6AHL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets a more interesting introduction as ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta talk about her. The teaser introduces her as television’s agayakari bahu and how she is single and hot in real life. Vikas and Kamya also reveal to the audience that she is very different from her onscreen persona and will set the show on fire.

Strangely enough, both the teasers highlight the fact that these actors are ‘single and hot’. Bigg Boss is a show where different individuals fight to survive under the same roof. With this kind of promotion, one might get confused whether they are watching Bigg Boss or Splitsvilla.

While the season has no specific theme, the earlier promos with host Salman Khan has left the audience stumped. The Bharat star mentioned that the season will get its winner in just four weeks, while the entertainment will continue for the usual 105 days. This is also the first time that the show has moved its set from Lonavla to Filmcity.

Apart from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla, actors like Rashami Desai, Shivin Narang and Daljiet Kaur have reportedly been signed for the new season. With these names, it seems like Bigg Boss 13 will once again be dominated by television faces.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29. While it will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, Salman Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar airs at 9 pm.