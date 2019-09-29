Meet Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla

Television actor Sidharth Shukla will participate in the Bigg Boss Season 13. Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He went on to star in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Bigg Boss is not Sidharth Shukla’s first reality show. He has participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Other than TV shows, Sidharth Shukla made his big screen debut with 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He was seen in a supporting role in the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Bigg Boss 13 makers earlier shared a teaser hinting at Sidharth’s entry in Bigg Boss 13. It begins with the actor emerging from a swimming pool. A voiceover states that he is India’s most eligible bachelor, who is famous, hot, naughty and who every girl wants to mingle with.

See photos of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla:

See videos of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla:

Sabke dilon ki dhadkane tez karne aa raha hai yeh sexy single! Who is he?#BiggBoss13 ka temperature hoga rise 29 Sep, 9 PM se aur Mon-Fri 10:30 PM with @BeingSalmanKhan. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AyU62M6AHL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, while its Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast at 9 pm.