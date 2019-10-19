Siddhartha Dey: Not many know I wrote the first two episodes of Bigg Boss Season 1

Writer Siddhartha Dey has emerged as a surprise package on Bigg Boss 13. Not many expected him to romance, joke around, fight and even manipulate housemates, given his profession. While he is nominated this week, as per the recent trends, he seems to be comfortably safe from eviction.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Siddhartha exclusively revealed an interesting fact about himself to indianexpress.com. “Not many know that I wrote the first two episodes of Bigg Boss season 1. I was part of the writing team in 2006 but ran away seeing the magnificence of fights the housemates indulged in. Life has come as a full circle as now I am a contestant of the show,” he shared with a laugh.

When we asked what made him participate in the controversial reality series, he said, “I am the first writer to be on Bigg Boss. And I feel privileged to be representing the community. They work so hard and yet are never given credit. If it wasn’t for writers, there would hardly be any content. Even celebs speak lines written by us every time. Actors won’t work if there is no writer.”

Sharing that he is quite a humourous man, Siddhartha quipped, “I am naturally a very fun-loving and easy-going man. I would never stop myself from calling a spade, a spade but not at the cost of hurting someone. I will not indulge in drama and fights for the sake of it. Also, I am extremely opinionated so let’s see how my journey goes on the show.”

Ask him about his strategy to survive, and the 35-year-old said, “There’s no strategy. I have no plans. All I know is I will have a lot of fun. Also, as my name suggests- Sid-Heart, I will play the game with my heart.”

As most writers have a habit of penning thoughts, we wondered how will he manage without a pen and paper in the house. He shared, “That’s the worst part of participating in Bigg Boss. I have a habit of writing for two hours every night, wherever I am in the world. That would definitely be a thing I will miss the most.”

Along with Siddhartha Dey, Paras Chhbara, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai are nominated this week on Bigg Boss 13.