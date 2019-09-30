Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai: Excited and scared to interact with Salman Khan

Small screen star Rashami Desai on Sunday entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before entering the show, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her participation in Bigg Boss.

Advertising

When we asked Rashami if she said yes to the show because she could be around friends, the actor said, “When you enter a show, you don’t know who your co-contestants would be, and that doesn’t really affect your decision. But yes, if you do get to meet people you are acquainted with, the journey does become easier.”

When we asked Rashami Desai if the absence of commoners also played a part in her decision of taking up the show, she remarked, “Maybe it was one of the reasons. They don’t know about our journey and hard work. And it’s not that we don’t value them. But from what we have seen, they take a few minutes to bring celebs down. And as you would know some wrong words can spoil things which you worked on for years.”

Interestingly, the television actor has been on the show previously as a guest. Stating that the new twist of two finales was quite a lucrative offer, Rashami laughed to say, “If I manage to reach the first finale in four weeks, I will definitely stay till the end. As for strategies, I haven’t really thought about ways to survive the game. Also, from what I know of Bigg Boss, whatever you plan, the creative team will add new twists that will completely change the course of the game.”

Advertising

Since the previous two seasons were won by TV bahus Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, we asked Rashami Desai if she is eyeing the trophy. The 33-year-old said, “I will definitely try to do that. But I feel Bigg Boss is a show where people don’t remember winners but contestants who play the game well.”

The actor also said the reality show would be a platform to showcase her real self. She said, “The audience usually know us as our onscreen characters. So it would be a good way to show them who the real Rashami is. While I am very professional when I am working, I am today’s girl and don’t take things lying down. Not that I would be fighting in the series but I will always stand for what is right.”

Rashami Desai was supposed to enter Bigg Boss 13 with rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan. When asked why did she leave him behind and enter the show solo, the actor laughed to say, “I am not leaving anyone behind. Also, this is an individual game and I made my decision. I am no one to comment on why he is not here.”

The Bigg Boss contestant is known to be in the good books of host Salman Khan. She had even appeared in his film Dabangg along with former husband Nandish Sandhu. On asked what kind of an equation will we get to see between her and Salman, Rashami said, “I am really excited to meet and interact with him. But I am also quite scared. Salman doesn’t think twice before pulling you up if you go wrong in any way. He always supports the right and will scold someone if they cross their line.”

Along with Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, the other contestants on Bigg Boss 13 are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abu Malik, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddharth Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh.