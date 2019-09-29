Meet Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is a face we all have seen on the small screen for years now. The actor has been a part of several popular TV shows, apart from doing dozens of Bhojpuri and Hindi films. Now, Rashami is set to dominate the Bigg Boss house. Will she succeed? That’ll be something exciting to watch out for.

Who is Rashami Desai?

A Gujarati by descent, Rashami Desai began her career at a young age. Her first television assignment was Zee TV’s mythological show Raavan where she played the role of Mandodari, the Queen of Lanka and Raavan’s wife. This was followed by Meet Mila De Rabba, Pari Hoon Main and Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, until she landed her most memorable show till date – Uttaran. She played one of the protagonists in the popular Colors series, Tapasya Rathore, from 2009-2014.

Rashami has also been part of other TV shows like Savdhaan India, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Dil Se Dil Tak, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has participated in several reality shows including Comedy Nights Live, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The actor also did guest appearances in Bigg Boss season 6, 10 and 11.

Rashami Desai is also a popular face in Bhojpuri cinema, having done films like Balma Bada Naadan, Kab Hoi Gauna Hammar, Tohse Pyar Ba and Sathi Sanghati. She has done a cameo appearance in Assamese film Kanyadaan and Gujarati movie Superstar.

Rashami married her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu in 2012. The couple also took part in Nach Baliye 7. The two got divorced in 2015.

Rashami has won several awards for Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Bigg Boss 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, while its Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast at 9 pm.