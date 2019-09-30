Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra: It would be a struggle to live with strangers

With 13 celebrities locked in the house for 105 days, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is finally here. While the season is once again dominated by television stars, Bollywood actor Koena Mitra, seemingly, will be the one to watch out for. The original “Saki Saki” girl is known for her bold avatar and it would be interesting to see how she manages to survive the most controversial show.

Before entering the house, Koena, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that she is neither nervous or excited as there is no clue what will happen once she gets locked in.

Stating that it was the knack for adventures that got her to sign the show, Koena Mitra added, “For the last 15 years, I have been staying alone in Mumbai, while my family is back in Kolkata. I run the show at home and am not used to taking orders. So this is going to be a new experience for me. Also, there’s solid fanbase in villages and districts. They might not go to theaters to watch a film but they are addicted to television. And Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. My cousins and friends are thrilled that I am participating in this show.”

A lot of actors have also managed to get a new lease of life in their career post their presence in Bigg Boss. When asked if that was also the reason to say yes to the show, she said, “I have never planned anything in my life. I am not a planner nor predictable. I have always faced all my challenges in life solo, without even disturbing my family. Be it my achievements or failures, I have seen it all alone. I also don’t believe in teamwork. This I am doing purely for the experience, and once it’s done, I honestly don’t know what I will do. There is really no plan.”

As she mentioned that she is a solo player, we wondered how will she survive being in a house with so many strangers. Koena Mitra said, “That’s the biggest struggle for me, to stay with people who I don’t even know. Tasks are not an issue for me neither are the household chores. People might not know but we actors are also used to doing domestic work. So yes, it’s indeed going to be a challenge adjusting with people in the house.”

Bigg Boss is a show that runs on fights and controversies. Ask Koena if she will be image-conscious during her stay in the house, she said, “Not at all. I have always been known to be blunt and straight forward. That’s the way I am but I don’t like ugliness. I am not going to pick fights or contribute to abuses, noise or anything ugly. I understand that the show is such that screaming and arguments will happen but I don’t want to get involved in useless fights.”

Koena Mitra has many Bollywood dance numbers to her credit. With most housemates moving around in the house during the morning alarm, we asked Koena if she too will show off her dance moves. With a hearty laugh, the actor said, “I am not somebody who dances every morning. I find it funny even thinking about it at the moment. But let’s see if that happens. Either someone will inspire me to dance or I will be so bored and used to the atmosphere, that I might move around.”

The 35-year-old recently had wished her family and followers a happy Durga Puja in advance on Twitter. Ask her about her family and their reaction to her doing Bigg Boss, she said, “They are very chilled out and not at all worried about me. I have always been an independent person. Even when I was eight-nine years, I would do stage shows or give tuitions to earn money. All that they told me was to not lose my temper.”

Apart from Koena Mitra, Bigg Boss 13 has Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Abu Malik, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh as contestants.