Meet Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role in TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is a part of Salman Khan-hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss Season 13.

Devoleena was first noticed when she auditioned for the dance reality show Dance India Dance 2. She gained popularity with the role of Gopi Modi in Star Plus’ drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is, reportedly, one of the highest-paid TV actresses.

In a Bigg Boss 13 promo, Devoleena got an interesting introduction courtesy ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. The teaser introduced her as television’s ‘agayakari bahu’ and how she is single and hot in real life. Vikas and Kamya also reveal to the audience that she is very different from her onscreen persona and will set the show on fire.

Bigg Boss 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, while its Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast at 9 pm.