Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur: Want to make Jaydon proud with my journey

“I am nervous as hell,” Dalljiet Kaur shared minutes before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor, popular for her work in shows like Kulvadhu, Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon and Qayamat Ki Raat, is one of the 13 celebrity contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I am really scared to leave my son Jaydon behind. That’s the only thing I am thinking at the moment. My mind is so preoccupied that I can’t even think of what will happen once I step into the show.”

Dalljiet Kaur has been single-handedly bringing up her almost six-year-old son Jaydon after separating from her husband Shaleen Bhanot. When asked what did she tell him, the actor said with a smile, “I told him that mummy is going for a competition and will not be around for a while. He is so young that he doesn’t understand the magnitude of how many days it could be. He cheered me up and said that mommy come home as a winner.”

The actor’s name has made it to the list of probable contestants for the last many years. When asked what was about this season that she finally said yes, Dalljiet stated, “I have indeed been approached for earlier seasons too. Not that Jaydon has grown up but he was too young for me to leave him alone in the past. At present, he can communicate well and express things. I know that my friends and family can take care of him well in my absence. Also, I thought before it gets too late, I should just take the plunge.”

For the 36-year-old, Bigg Boss is a great platform where she can showcase her real self. She added, “I feel it is also the show that really makes you strong. And this, we have witnessed in many seasons. I just hope it stabilises me and Jaydon in many more ways and does us real good.”

When we told her that it’s also a show that delves with a lot of negativity, Dalljiet Kaur said, “My son will be my strength to overcome everything. I am here for him, and I want to come out of the show as a winner, even if that means coming home without the trophy. But I want to survive there for the longest time. I am doing this show for the right reasons and will always stand for the truth. I want to make Jaydon proud with my journey so that he feels happy when he grows up and watches the show.”

Lastly, we asked Dalljiet what kind of advice did she get from her family and friends. “They all told me to be myself. I don’t know if that is good or bad,” the actor concluded.