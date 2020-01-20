Asim will definitely be one of Bigg Boss 13 finalists, says brother Umar Riaz

During family week, Umar Riaz also asked his brother, Asim, to take Salman Khan’s words sportingly. During family week, Umar Riaz also asked his brother, Asim, to take Salman Khan’s words sportingly.

The family episodes last week on Bigg Boss 13 evoked all kinds of emotions for the housemates and even the audience. While most housemates got to meet their parents, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz went inside the house to boost him.

Post his Bigg Boss visit, Umar spoke exclusively with indianexpress.com about his experience, and shared, “I was so excited to meet my brother. And at the same time, I was also quite nervous. I had so many thoughts and was anxious how will I communicate it. I also wanted to pull up a few for mistreating Asim but when I entered the house, everyone smiled and welcomed me inside. Most importantly, when I spoke to Asim, all my rage vanished. I couldn’t even control my tears looking at him. Being a model, he has managed to survive strongly along with all popular celebs. The funny part of being inside was that Asim had so many questions, he wouldn’t just stop. I had to remind him that I am here only for a few moments. I had a heavy heart before I went, but I felt like a family once inside. They all made me so comfortable.”

Talking about his interactions with the contestants, Umar Riaz shared, “Vishal Aditya Singh was trapped in the cage but I did spend some time with him. He is a nice guy. I also thanked Rashami Desai for standing by Asim. Honestly, I did not want to spread negativity at all. They face so much trouble and enough bashing from Salman sir, so I didn’t want to put their morale down. I smiled at each one of them so that they had a better day.”

Asim Riaz might have started off as a close friend of Sidharth Shukla but recent misunderstandings led to a deep crack in their bond. The two now don’t see each other eye to eye. Saying that being younger to Shukla, it wasn’t right for him to scold him, Umar shared, “I told him that initially, he came across as Asim’s elder brother. I also informed him that my parents do like him. I told both Sid and Asim that they would need to keep a watch on their language. Since Sid is elder to me, I couldn’t scold him, it would have looked really weird. So I just told them that their bond was really special and as both of them are similar people, they end up clashing with each other.”

While Asim Riaz competes in the game show, Umar too has to fight every day on social media. “Social media is clearly divided into Asim and Sidharth’s fans. There are a lot of celebs who are supporting Sid, and when I see that they hit below the belt with mean things about Asim, I do react. And then the troll army comes to attack me. I have known Asim so it’s my duty to sometimes justify his actions when he cannot do it himself. So it’s more like Asim and his brother against Sidharth and his huge celeb gang on Twitter. However, I think it’s all part of the game. Now I don’t react to everything as it just spoils your own day,” he said.

Host Salman Khan was recently seen telling Asim Riaz to up his game as he was boring the audience by only working out in the house. Stating that he told Asim to not get demotivated, Umar added, “Yes, Asim was seen a little less last week but he aced the Comedy Club task. And this is why I told him to take Salman sir’s words sportingly. While he doesn’t need to change his game, I told him to showcase his fun side more. Everyone loves him but he doesn’t know that and it was my duty to boost him.”

When asked about Asim’s journey so far, his brother said, “When he had told me that he was planning to enter Bigg Boss, I told him he is best suited for the game. I have followed the show and people like him- who are aggressive, entertaining, funny and talented do well in the show. I knew he is an extrovert, and wouldn’t get influenced so the format suits him well. However, I am so happy that he could reach so far. It’s a dream come moment for Asim and the entire family. He is loved not just by people in India but around the world. And not only for his beautiful face but more for his personality. The way he is playing I am sure he will be one of the finalists. Winning or losing is not in our hands but he will be a winner for him if he manages to be in the top two.”

In the episode, we had seen Asim Riaz quizzing Umar on Himanshi Khurana breaking up with her boyfriend and waiting for him. “It was so out of blue that I did not know how to react. While I do talk to Himanshi, it’s a personal matter and I told him that he can talk about it after the show. But Asim was definitely excited about her,” he concluded.

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors and Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 pm.

