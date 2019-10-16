Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz: I’m here to win and not make friends

Bigg Boss 13 is slowly treading towards its mini-finale that will happen this Diwali. With the exit of two celebs – Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur, the competition is now rife between 11 contestants. While the show has some popular actors like Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, it also hosts new faces like Asim Riaz, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga among more.

Advertising

Asim Riaz is a known face in the modeling circuit. On the show, he has also managed to impress the audience with his straight forward nature, good looks and a fierce attitude.

Stating that Bigg Boss 13 is a big opportunity for him, Asim, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com said, “I have been in the industry for eight years now and have featured for big brands – Indian and international. But the kind of recognition that a show like Bigg Boss offers, you cannot get that in modeling. Also, I have been offered a lot of reality shows back in the day but I was not in a hurry. I wanted to do the best as I always desired to be on the top.”

While the model may be popular in his industry, we asked if having television actors as competition could become a threat to him. To which he said, “I feel in that house everyone is equal. The audience enjoys contestants who are fun and play the game smartly. We will all be competing, and whoever does good, shall win the show.”

Advertising

Asim Riaz shared that he will be himself and not portray a character on the show. “I will try to play the game as much as I can. I will differentiate between the positive and negative clearly. I am here to win the show and not make friends. I am sure people will love to watch me.”

Ask him how will he manage to survive without friends, he said, “That’s the point. I will not get emotional about bonds. I will definitely form relationships but my priority will be to play the game.”

Lastly, when we asked what did his family advise him, he smiled to say, “They told me to take it easy. They know I can get angry which comes naturally, so they advised me to just stay calm.”