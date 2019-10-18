Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik: I can easily light up any dull moment

Bigg Boss 13 is all set for another double eviction this weekend. One male and one female contestant among Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik, Siddhartha Dey, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma will exit the Salman Khan hosted show.

While most contestants have not managed to create any buzz, Abu Malik has been at the receiving end of trolls for hardly existing in the episodes. But for him, he is a perfect candidate for Bigg Boss and the offer actually came quite late to him.

Before entering the show, the singer exclusively told indianexpress.com, “All my friends and family feel I am made for the show. According to them, I should have been on the show long back. I am a fun-loving man and they feel I will be really entertaining. I can easily light up any dull moment.”

The youngest among the musical Malik brothers-Anu and Daboo, Abu further shared, “I have followed the seasons and always enjoyed it. This is why I am not at all nervous about my stint. I will have fun, sing songs and entertain not just the housemates, but also the audience. I also have a funny bone in me, which will come to use, when we are locked in the house.”

In the past seasons, we have seen Akash Dadlani and Deepak Thakur compose songs around the show Bigg Boss. When asked if he plans to do the same, Abu Malik said, “I will definitely do it. But it will all come after I interact with the people inside the house. I can compose a song at the drop of a hat. I will do much more than just sing as I believe in having fun.”

Stating that he is not scared to be pitted against the more popular housemates, the musician said, “I had been so busy with my stage shows that I did not even get a chance to check who all will be with me on the show. But I know I can handle them well and they will have a great time with me.”

For Abu Malik, interacting with host Salman Khan is a regular business as he said, “He has been a friend for years. He also has a keen eye and a knack to understand what a person can be good at. I just love him and am excited to meet him in a new avatar.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors and at 9 pm on weekends.