Bigg Boss 13 connection week: Himanshi, Devoleena, Vikas and Shefali back in the house

Bigg Boss 13 will be remembered for a long time. Be it getting a month log extension and the highest TRPs or the most dramatic contestants, the season has been keeping the audience engaged. And now to add a fun twist, the makers are set to introduce ‘connection week’, where friends and family will visit the housemates.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “These special episodes will see the family and friends staying with the contestants, in the house for a week. They will be performing different kinds of tasks with or for them to win luxury items, captaincy and even immunity. With just a few days remaining for the finale, we are hoping their entries will add positivity and more energy among the contestants.”

Making a re-entry in the season will be Vikas Gupta. He will come to aide Sidharth Shukla, with whom he developed a close bond. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had to exit the show after a back injury will be seen supporting her good friend Rashami Desai. Interestingly, last time, when Bhattacharjee had visited the house, her harsh words towards Desai’s lover Arhaan Khan had created a rift between the two friends.

Asim Riaz, who has been hogging the limelight for his aggression, will be in for a surprise as ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana will be coming to support him. While Riaz had fallen head over heels in love with her, Khurana had kept a distance citing that she is already engaged. Recently, Riaz was informed that Khurana has broken up with her boyfriend and is, in fact, waiting for him. This opportunity will not only give the two lovebirds a chance to rekindle their romance but also come as a treat for their fans.

Shefali Jariwala, who had made an exit on Sunday, will also be back to support Paras Chhabra. The two have been friends for a long time and Chhabra even considers her husband Parag Tyagi, as his elder brother. While Paras had spoken ill about Jariwala when she started bonding with his opposing team, the two had managed to sort their differences later in the show.

Apart from them, Kashmera Shah, who has been a contestant herself in the first season, will come to help her sister-in-law Arti Singh. Known for her blunt personality, her entry is bound to spark some fire in the show. The two on-off friends Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, and Vishal Aditya Singh will welcome their brothers Akash, Shahbaaz and Kunal, respectively in this special week.

It would be interesting to see the dynamics changing among housemates with the arrival of these guests in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

