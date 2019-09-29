Bigg Boss 13 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is set to go on air tonight. While there is no specific theme this season, the makers have added a twist of a mini finale in four weeks. Also, going back to its original format, only celebrities will be part of the show this time. The 13 contestants will be in locked in the house for 105 days with 93 cameras recording them 24X7.

Advertising

Before you tune into the ‘First Day, First Show’ episode tonight, here are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Koena Mitra

Every season, makers try to include one Bollywood face and this time it’s the original “Saki Saki” girl Koena Mitra. After a successful stint as a supermodel, the Bong beauty appeared in a number of music videos. Impressed with her dancing skills, Ram Gopal Verma got her to perform an item song “Khullam Khulla” in his film Road. Koena forayed into acting with Musafir and went on to star in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Insan and Apna Sapna Money Money among more. She has also starred in a Bengali film Besh Korechi Prem Korechi. Earlier this year, she was in news after being sentenced to a six-month jail term over a cheque bouncing case. While another Bengali Bollywood actor Rimi Sen could not impress the audience with her stint on Bigg Boss, given Koena’s bold personality, there are high hopes from her.

Sidharth Shukla

Controversy’s favourite child Sidharth Shukla will be one of the strongest male contestants in the season. While television bahus usually take the cake, Sidharth’s popularity and his knack to get on the wrong side of everything will definitely help him garner a lot of eyeballs. While he made his debut with Babul Ka Angann Chootey Na, Shukla rose to fame with Balika Vadhu. He was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, the show from which he was unceremoniously replaced after the makers could not take his tantrums. Sidharth is not new to the reality space having won Khatron Ke Khiladi and also did quite well in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Advertising

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla will be joined by his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai. While the two were rumoured to be quite close during the course of the show, Rashami is currently dating another television actor Arhaan Khan. Interestingly, Arhaan was supposed to join Rashami on the show but the offer fell flat at the last moment. A popular Colors face thanks to Uttaran, Rashami will be a contestant to look out for in Bigg Boss 13. The actor is known for her bubbly and childlike nature but she is also someone who won’t take things lying down.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Since television bahus Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar won the last two seasons, Devoleena Bhattacharjee stands a strong chance to lift the trophy. She was one of the first contestants to get locked and her promos gave the audience a hint of what one can expect from her. While she is popular as the sati-savitri Gopi bahu, in real life, Devoleena is bold and uninhibited. She was recently embroiled in a controversy when the police summoned her for questioning in a murder case.

Arti Singh

Another television face in the list, Arti Singh is Krushna Abhishek’s sister. The actor is popular for her performance in shows like Parichay, Uttaran, Waaris and more recently Udaan. Aarti is known to be an easy-going and chilled out person. Such people tend to have the most fun in a show like Bigg Boss. Also, as her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was part of the first season, we are sure she will have multiple survival tricks up her sleeves.

Dalljiet Kaur

From the past few years, television actor Dalljiet Kaur’s name has been consistent on the list of people approached for Bigg Boss. And this year, the single mother has finally given her nod to be on the reality show. While former husband Shalien Bhanot was also said to have been approached, seems like the couple did not want to stay under the same roof. Dalljiet made her acting debut with Mansha but it was Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? that gave her career the required boost. Post her divorce, Dalljiet made her comeback and has been open about her financial needs, especially with regards to her son’s upbringing. Having done shows like Qayamat Ki Raat, Boss: Baap of Special Services and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega among more, she has once again managed to develop a strong fanbase, who will definitely support her in her Bigg Boss journey.

Abu Malik

Anu Malik and Daboo Malik’s youngest brother Abu Malik will also join the celebrities on the show. A pioneer of live shows, Abu has performed nearly 10,000 shows around the globe. He has even penned a novel titled Rantings of a Mad Man. In the past two years, we have seen Akash Dadlani and Deepak Thakur compose songs for Bigg Boss, and with a composer-singer like Abu on board, one can definitely expect another original this season. Interestingly, Abu has been friends with Salman Khan for years, and it would be interesting to see his equation with the host.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is a model and actor, who has been part of Kala Shah Kala. She has also appeared in music albums like Shartaan and Chadra. Shehnaaz is ready with her latest single. Since she would be away, locked in the Bigg Boss house, the actor-singer has already released the audio, while the video would soon hit YouTube. For Shehnaaz, Bigg Boss will also become a platform to step into Bollywood. Let’s see how this self-proclaimed rockstar will perform on the show.

Paras Chhabra

Splitsvilla 5 winner and small screen actor Paras Chhabra is the next one on the list. Paras is known to be street-smart, funny and someone who can create troubles for others. With a reality show win already in his kitty, the young man will have a confident start on Bigg Boss. But we will have to see how long does that last. Popularly known as Sara Khan’s ex-boyfriend, Paras has been part of shows like Badho Bahu and Vighnaharta Ganesh among more. He is currently dating actor Akanksha Puri.

Mahira Sharma

After a successful stint as a model, Mahira Sharma made her way into acting with Yaro Ka Tashan. She quit the show soon saying she wasn’t happy with the way her character was moving. Mahira has also appeared in commercials and music videos. She became popular after appearing in shows like Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. The actor will be one of the youngest contestants this season.

Siddharth Dey

Scriptwriter Siddhartha Dey is the first writer in the history of Bigg Boss. Interestingly, he has written the first two episodes of Bigg Boss season 1, and will now be seen as a housemate. An engineer by education, the Nagpur resident moved to marketing before shifting to Mumbai to become an actor. A chance offer to write for Shah Rukh Khan’s live show changed things for Dey, and he still thanks King Khan for his success. Through his stint as a writer, he has also penned scripts for Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has worked on a number of reality shows on television.

Shefali Bagga

A news anchor by profession, Shefali Bagga is a celebrity and a commoner. A Delhi resident, Shefali has done her graduation from Laxmibai College. She has been working with Tez news channel for the last three years. Shefali might be a news anchor but she has always been inclined towards the entertainment industry. She participated in Clean and Clear Fresh Face Contest in 2012 and was in the top 11.

Advertising

Asim Riaz

A popular face in the modelling circuit, Asim Riaz has also been part of numerous television commercials. While not much is known about Asim, it’s been a while since male models entered the Bigg Boss house. Hence, Asim will definitely go on to become an eye candy for the female audience, while the men in the house will envy his fit body and charming personality.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere tonight on Colors.