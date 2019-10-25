Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh: Samir Soni has been my all-time favourite contestant

This week Bigg Boss 13 has been all about fights. While Arti Singh and Asim Riaz managed to save themselves from nomination, the latest snake-ladder task brought out the ugliness of all contestants. Post which, Bigg Boss, as a punishment has nominated the entire house.

Arti Singh entered Bigg Boss 13 to build a new identity for herself and come out from the shadow of her brother Krushna Abhishek. From the time she has entered the show, the actor has come under the shadow of Sidharth Shukla, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship.

Before entering the show, Arti, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “Bigg Boss is the biggest show on television. Then Salman Khan has his own charm. The show is not about fighting with others but with one’s own self. You get to learn so much by living with others. You can also know where do you lack. The show gives an opportunity to contestants to better themselves.”

Sharing that she is not sure how she will be projected inside, the Waaris actor said, “All I know is that I will keep calm. I don’t want to indulge in ugliness. If I do any kind of ‘chudailpanti’, Colors will not give me any work. I want to have fun and make sure that I get more work after I come out. I want people to love me. And I am honestly a very chilled out person. Even if I win in the finale and there’s no car to drive me home, I will take a rickshaw and drive off (laughs).

When asked if she aces the cooking game as most TV bahus take charge there, she smiled to say, “I can cook well. But I think there are more jobs in the house than just cooking. People want to stay in the kitchen as there are lots of cameras there. It’s a big house and I would be happy doing all kinds of work.”

Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was a contestant in the first season. Arti shared that Kashmera did not give her any special tips, “She didn’t share any tips, and neither did anyone in my family. They just told me to be careful about my language. During casual conversations with friends, we tend to abuse but they said I should keep a check on what I am saying.”

Lastly, when we asked her who has been her favourite in the show throughout the 12 seasons, Arti said, “Samir Soni. He is my rakhi brother and even if he wasn’t, I would have named him. He played the game with so much dignity. If I manage to be even half like him, it would be a lot for me.”

Apart from Arti Singh and Asim Riaz, the nominated contestants include Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey. While there’s no eviction during the weekend, sources suggest multiple people will exit the show next week as the mini-finale is scheduled for November 1.