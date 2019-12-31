Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan gets evicted

Arhaan Khan is out of Bigg Boss 13 (Photo: Arhaan Khan/Instagram). Arhaan Khan is out of Bigg Boss 13 (Photo: Arhaan Khan/Instagram).

Arhaan Khan has been evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. His exit from the reality show will air on Tuesday. The nominated contestants this week also included Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga. Host Salman announced that Arhaan, Madhurima and Shefali were in the bottom three, and eventually, Arhaan had to exit the show after getting the least number of votes.

Even before Arhaan entered the show as a wild card, he made headlines after it was rumoured that he will be joining alleged girlfriend Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13. It was also reported that the two will tie the knot on national television. However, once Arhaan entered the show, fans were in for a shock as they saw no chemistry between the lovers. And thus in just a couple of weeks, Arhaan was shown the door.

Post his eviction, Arhaan Khan changed his ‘just friends’ statement to say that he has indeed fallen for Rashami, and given a chance, he would love to be back in the show to propose to her. The makers paid heed to his requests and soon sent him back in the house. Armed with a ring, Arhaan confessed his feelings to Rashami. While the couple accepted that they are in love, the lack of chemistry made co-contestants feel that they were faking their relationship.

Their bond was further dented by host Salman Khan when he revealed that Arhaan has a child from an earlier marriage. Rashami Desai’s brother also visited the show and warned her about Arhaan. He shared that Arhaan’s family has been living in her house. Salman even pulled up Arhaan for saying that he was the one who helped Rashami when she was on the road with zero bank balance. While initially, Rashami seemed upset over the turn of events, she soon sorted the issue and even apologised to Arhaan for doubting his intention.

While Arhaan Khan was mostly seen around Rashami Desai and even fought her battles, interestingly, before entering the show, he had told indianexpress.com that he is not on Bigg Boss for her. Arhaan said, “I am not on Bigg Boss for Rashami, and neither does she need me. We both are strong players. Rashami is an independent woman, and she needs no support. I hope we both have a good stint on the show.”

The actor had even denied being in a relationship with Rashami and refuted the buzz about the two getting married on the show. “It was all baseless rumours. We are just great friends and nothing else. Rashami has denied it, and I am also saying that there is no truth to those stories. I am single, although I am not in a mood to romance on the show. There is no one who seems interesting. I am only going on the show to entertain the audience,” he had shared.

