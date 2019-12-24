Bigg Boss 13: Are makers pushing love stories too hard?

When it comes to love stories in Bigg Boss 13, there has been a couple of close friendships and a scope for romance here and there, but nothing concrete has developed so far. When it comes to love stories in Bigg Boss 13, there has been a couple of close friendships and a scope for romance here and there, but nothing concrete has developed so far.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss is usually remembered for all the wrong reasons – be it enmity, fights, plotting, planning or abuses. The show, however, is also remembered for its many love stories.

Over the years, the Bigg Boss house has seen a lot of romance. Apart from couples like Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary or Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma, not many love stories carried on after the show. But through the course of the lockdown period, fans are subjected to a lot of mushy moments.

Bigg Boss 13 that launched in September has been garnering numbers through its endless fights. With an all-celeb season, the numerous fights and changing equation even made the makers extend the season for five weeks. But when it comes to love stories, there has been a couple of close friendships and a scope for romance here and there, but nothing concrete has developed so far.

Hence, it’s quite surprising to see how Colors keeps pushing cheesy promos of a prospective couple, focusing on the ‘badhti nazdeekiyan’ (growing closeness) between them. In the past few weeks, we have had multiple examples of the same, be it the videos played on television during breaks or posts on social media.

The latest couple, whose fun moments are being publicised by the channel, is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz. The two have been friends from the second week of the show. Yes, there have been enough tumultuous moments between them, but overall, they continue to be each other’s only support in the show. Whenever one among them gets upset, the other tries hard to woo, and that becomes the highlight of the episode. After their recent fight, on Monday, fans got to see some cute moments between Shukla and Gill. And the promo shared by the channel tries extra hard to gain SidNaaz fans’ attention.

The next couple, of course, is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana aka #Asimanshi. In the beginning, the Kashmiri model did not manage to impress any woman. However, that changed when the Punjabi actor stepped in as a wild card. Riaz and Khurana connected from the word go. While initially, Khurana shrugged off Riaz’s flirtatious nature, she soon fell for his charm. The makers tried hard to sell their romance, but Khurana stood her ground that she is only friends with Riaz (although her blush had a different tale to tell). Sadly, she has been eliminated, and the only mention of Khurana happens when Riaz is teased for his broken heart.

And then comes Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma aka #ParHira. True friends from the start of the game, Chabbra and Sharma have been clear from day one that they will support each other. It was Chhabra who picked Sharma for the second level of the game, which led to the latter surviving the mid-season finale. While they have always been close to each other, Bigg Boss makers in the last few days have been focusing on their growing closeness. After Chhabra returned from his surgery, a promo was released that said the two are definitely more than friends. And the recent promo had Chhabra planting a kiss on Sharma, while the voice-over assured fans that there is something brewing between the two. However, time and again, Sharma has maintained that she is just friends with him.

Well, Chabbra has emerged not just as one of the smartest contestants but also a lover boy on the show. While he is close to Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill also has the hots for him. The two, who are lovingly called #ParNaaz by fans, have been the centre of attention in the last few weeks. When Chhabra was leaving the house for his medical treatment, a promo showed Gill confessing that she loves him, and that she is all alone without him in the house. But when the episode arrived, the buildup came crumbling down, as Gill said she had casually mentioned ‘I love Paras’. The channel is now busy highlighting the triangle between Sharma-Chhabra-Gill, but when it comes to content, it all boils down to zero.

The makers’ efforts to exploit the bond between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan (#ArhMi) also went in vain. The two initially stuck to being just friends, and when Arhaan re-entered the show, the audience was shocked to see zero chemistry between them. Recently, with host Salman Khan and other guests trying to unravel Arhaan’s past, whatever little bond the couple shared is at risk. Even all the drama around Arhaan proposing Desai and talks of them getting married on national television, could not manage to create any buzz for the couple.

Let’s not forget Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli aka #ViRima. The makers very smartly got the former lovers under the same roof, so that they either reignite their romance, or create drama by washing their dirty linen in public. Not surprisingly, Singh and Tuli have done both. The on-off couple is sometimes seen hurling abuses at each other, while at other times, they are in each other’s arms. However, their love-hate story has failed to grab eyeballs as other contestants often overshadow them. While there have been enough promos highlighting their relationship, it has not been able to stand out in the episodes that follow.

Seeing these well-edited promos, it’s quite evident that Bigg Boss 13 makers are trying hard to push these love stories. However, none of them has worked so far. All the sizzle are only seen in the promos, and the following episodes disappoint more often than not.

