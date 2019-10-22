Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Abu Malik: Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill can win the season

Salman Khan, on Monday, evicted Abu Malik from Bigg Boss 13. Along with Malik, Siddhartha Dey received the least votes among the nominated contestants. The six female contestants had to then choose the one who did not deserve to stay in the house. With four votes against him, Abu Malik had to make an exit from the controversial show.

After his elimination from Bigg Boss 13, Abu Malik spoke exclusively with indianexpress.com. Sharing that he did expect the eviction, the musician said, “I loved every bit of my time I got in the house. At this stage of my career, when I am at the threshold of wanting to do something new, this was a terrific experience. I got to meet some new people and even showed my face to the audience. I just wish I could get a couple of weeks more to make my presence felt. But I strongly believe all good things come to an end, and I am really proud of my journey.”

Before entering the show, Abu had told us that his friends and family feel he is perfect for a show like Bigg Boss. With his early exit, we asked him if that still holds true. The musician said, “It could have if the format was a little different. Rather than letting us be ourselves, the game depended on other people. I did not calculate that something like this could happen. It’s also strange that even before knowing someone, people hated each other in the house.”

As he spoke about the format, we asked the youngest among the Malik brothers about the BFF- Bed Friends Forever angle that forced male and female contestants to share their bed. The format raked in quite a lot of controversy, and on his part, Abu shared, “I was zapped. I mean, I have come on a show with quite a clean background, and here my wife will now see me sharing a bed with someone. It was shocking. Dalljiet Singh was my partner and while she was relieved I was still uncomfortable. I remember on the first night I wanted to go to the washroom and the doors were covered by curtains. I almost got a panic attack. That’s when I decided to sleep outside in the hall. Till the time I was on the show, I was not sharing my bed with anyone.”

Abu Malik’s quick takes:

The best thing about Bigg Boss?

That I was there for a good 23 days and had a great time. I really made some good friends, who I hope to meet when they come out. It’s actually exciting to know that people can live locked with strangers without TV, phone or newspapers, and even sharing a bed. To come out from there unscathed and with dignity and decency is a big thing.

The worst thing about Bigg Boss?

That you are pitted against each other. It’s really a tough thing. And what do you tell your friends, that you are playing a game? It’s a battle of heart and mind.

What will you miss the most?

The three of us (Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Abu) chatting around, having fun and even stealing food (laughs).

Bigg Boss 13 winner for you?

There are multiple names and it also depends on who else will join the show. Sidharth Shukla, of course, is a strong contender. Also, I think Shehnaaz Gill can do good. Even Asim Riaz will go a long way but I don’t think he will be able to win.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.